PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi Clinch Season 12 By Beating Puneri Paltan In Title Decider

Delhi picked up an early lead in the match thanks to a two-point raid from Neeraj Narwal. Ajinkya Pawar delivered the first all-out for Delhi, handing them a six-point advantage in the first half. He continued to impress, scoring a Super Raid that extended Delhi’s lead to eight points at halftime.

Hyderabad: Dabang Delhi emerged triumphant against Puneri Paltan in the final of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 by 31-28. Delhi won their second title in the history of the tournament. The home team delivered under pressure in the match played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Also, Delhi became the first home team since U Mumba in season 2 to win the trophy at the home venue. Fazel Atrachali became the most successful foreign player in PKL history, adding another feat to his illustrious career.

Ashu Malik scored a crucial point in the final quarter while Anurag delivered a Super Tackle late in the match to keep Delhi ahead. The duo’s efforts helped Delhi march its way towards victory.

For Puneri Paltan, Aditya Shinde shone with a Super 10, helping the team script a comeback in the second half. Abinesh Nadarajan anchored the defence for the team with a tally of 4 tackle points and 3 Super Tackles. Gaurav Khatri and Mohd Amaan provided the defensive support for the team, but all their efforts weren’t good enough to lead the team to victory.

In the first half, Delhi focused on aggressive raiding and tight defence to take the lead. They also made timely tactical changes, including rotation of defensive formations. Puneri Paltan tightened their defence and relied on Aditya Shinde’s raids.

Aditya Shinde and Neeraj Narwal were the players to earn the most points by bagging 10 and nine, respectively. Both teams made 13 successful raids, with Delhi scoring 1 Super Raid.