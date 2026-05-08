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Super Rapid And Blitz: D Gukesh Beats Caruana In Final Round Of Rapid Event

Warsaw (Poland): World champion D Gukesh defeated American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in the ninth and final round to be tied fourth in the Super Rapid and Blitz Tournament's rapid competition here, sustaining a welcome return to form after struggling for the past few months.

The Indian is tied fourth with 18 more rounds to come in the blitz section that follows the rapid event.

The 19-year-old Gukesh had started the final day of the rapid section with a loss against French Grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and then in the penultimate round drew with Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia.

Wild card American Hans Moke Niemann yet again proved his detractors wrong by emerging as the surprise winner of this section on 13 points in all. Niemann edged out compatriot Wesley So by a full point who ended second ahead of Fedoseev on 11.

"My rapid event was inconsistent. I was playing well, but I missed a few chances. There were also games where I was in trouble and managed to save. The tournament could have been better," Gukesh told 'Saint Louis Chess Club'.