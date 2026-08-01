ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Yamini Settles For Silver After Gritty Fight Against English Judoka

India's Yamini Mourya competes against England's Acelya Toprak during the Women's 57kg judo final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 31, 2026. ( IANS )

Glasgow: India's Yamini Mourya had to settle for the women's 57kg judo silver medal after a valiant fight against England's vastly experienced Acelya Toprak, ending India's bid for a third gold in the discipline at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Facing the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medallist and a seasoned international campaigner, the 28-year-old Indian produced a determined display, matching her opponent through the entire four minutes of regulation time in a tense, tactical contest. The bout was dominated by gripping exchanges and defensive discipline, with both judokas receiving shido (penalties) for passivity and holding.

Yamini picked up her first shido (penalty) just 1 minute and 34 seconds into the contest, while both fighters were penalised simultaneously around the midway stage. Neither athlete managed to execute a decisive scoring technique during regulation time, forcing the final into the Golden Score period, where the first score or a decisive penalty determines the winner.

The judoka from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, continued to resist the relentless pressure from Toprak, an Azerbaijan-born English judoka with years of experience at the highest level.