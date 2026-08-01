ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Tejaswin Shankar Becomes First Indian To Win A Decathlon Medal

India's Tejaswin Shankar, third left, competes in the men's decathlon 1,500m race at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. ( PTI )

Glasgow: National record holder Tejaswin Shankar overcame a long-standing knee injury and scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a decathlon medal in the Commonwealth Games, clinching a bronze here on Friday.

Tejaswin collected a total of 7976 points in the gruelling 10-event discipline competed over two days. He was competing despite having chronic patellar tendinitis (jumper's knee), which led to his pulling out from the men's high jump event earlier in the Glasgow Games.

A heartbroken Tejaswin was in tears after being forced to withdraw from the high jump event following his opening attempt after the flare-up of the long-standing issue. It was his second CWG medal after the high jump bronze in the 2022 edition in Birmingham. His national record stands at 8057 points.

"I don't know if it was adversity or not. But I do know that the competitiveness in me is alive, and in these conditions and environment, I got the kick and the competitiveness," he said.