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CWG 2026: Tejaswin Leaps To Second Spot In Men's Decathlon With High Jump Effort

After five completed events, Warner is leading the charts with 4353 points, while the Indian is not far behind at 4339 points

Tejaswin Shankar
India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the Men's Decathlon Long Jump at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026 (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : July 31, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Glasgow: Tejaswin Shankar cleared a top-ranking 2.15m in his signature high jump event, scooping up 944 crucial points to hold second place behind Canada's Damian Warner in the Commonwealth Games men's decathlon on Thursday.

After five completed events, Warner is leading the charts with 4353 points while the Indian is not far behind at 4339 points. At the halfway stage, England's Sammy Ball, with a score of 4249, is good 90 points behind the second-placed Tejaswin.

While Warner had two 1000 points plus efforts in the 100m (1044 points clocking 10.21 seconds) and Long Jump (1002 points with 7.77m effort), Tejaswin logged 944 points in High Jump and 1015 points in Long Jump (7.82 metres).

He lost a bit of momentum in the 100m, where his timing of 10.96s fetched him only 870 points. In his weakest event, shot put, the Indian's effort was a mediocre 13.09 and got him only 673 points.

In the 400m, he timed 49.51s to finish fifth, which got him 837 points to keep him close on the heels of Warner. On Friday, Tejaswin will take part in pole vault and javelin events.

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TAGGED:

COMMONWEALTH GAMES
CWG 2026
COMMONWEALTH MEN DECATHLON
TEJASWIN SHANKAR

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