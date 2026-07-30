ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Sreeshankar Leaps Into History With Second Straight CWG Long Jump Medal

Glasgow: Murali Sreeshankar added another chapter to Indian athletics history on Wednesday, becoming the country's first double medallist in Commonwealth Games with a long jump silver.

Having claimed silver in Birmingham in 2022, the 27-year-old added another medal to his collection after producing a best leap of 8.09 metres, capping an emotional comeback from the career-threatening knee injury that had nearly derailed his career.

Before Sreeshankar, the country's only medallists in the event were: Suresh Babu (men's bronze, 1978), Anju Bobby George (women's bronze, 2002) and M Prajusha (women's silver, 2010).

Former world champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica clinched the gold with a best jump of 8.15m while local favourite Stephen Mackenzie grabbed the last spot on the podium with an 8.08m effort.

The medal was especially sweet considering where Sreeshankar stood just over a year ago.