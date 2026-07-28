ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Shilpa Shyla Upgraded To Bronze After Nigerian Athlete Disqualified In Women's Shotput F57

India's Sharmila Dhankar (L), the gold medallist, and Shilpa K. Shyla (R), the bronze medallist, celebrate after the Women's Shot Put F57 Final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, July 27, 2026. ( IANS )

Glasgow: Indian para-athlete Shilpa Shyla was upgraded to the bronze medal in the women's shot put F57 event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi was disqualified following an official review, handing India its first double podium finish of the Glasgow Games.

Shilpa had originally finished fourth with a personal best throw of 7.26 metres, but moved onto the podium after Iyiazi's result was struck off, according to ESPN. The revised standings saw fellow Indian Sharmila Dhankar retain the gold medal with a season-best effort of 9.81m, while Ghana's Zinabu Issah took silver with 8.65m.

The upgraded bronze increased India's medal tally to 10 medals at the Games -- two gold, five silver and three bronze medals. Shilpa's medal also marked a significant personal milestone for the Karnataka para-athlete, whose journey to the Commonwealth podium has been shaped by resilience and perseverance.

Born in Kanchigara Koppalu village in Mysuru district, Shilpa lost her left leg at the age of four after being hit by a speeding truck. Despite the life-altering accident, she pursued her education, completed a postgraduate degree and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), and initially worked as a school teacher before taking up para-athletics.