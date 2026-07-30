ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Santhosh, Palaksha Enter Men's 400M Hurdles Final

Glasgow: India's Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan qualified for the men's 400m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games after advancing as the two fastest losers, here on Wednesday.

Santhosh finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 49.51 seconds, while Yashas also ended up third in Heat 1, clocking 49.65 seconds.