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CWG 2026: Santhosh, Palaksha Enter Men's 400M Hurdles Final

Santhosh finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 49.51 seconds, while Yashas also ended up third in Heat 1, clocking 49.65 seconds.

CWG 2026: Santhosh, Palaksha Enter Men's 400M Hurdles Final
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2026 at 1:12 AM IST

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Updated : July 30, 2026 at 1:23 AM IST

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Glasgow: India's Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan qualified for the men's 400m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games after advancing as the two fastest losers, here on Wednesday.

Santhosh finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 49.51 seconds, while Yashas also ended up third in Heat 1, clocking 49.65 seconds.

Santhosh and Palaksha qualified for the final as the two fastest losers, while finishing seventh and eighth overall respectively.

The top two finishers from each of the three heats earned automatic qualification for the eight-man final, with the remaining two places going to the fastest athletes outside the automatic qualifying spots. The men's 400m hurdles final is scheduled for Friday.

Last Updated : July 30, 2026 at 1:23 AM IST

TAGGED:

CWG 2026
SANTHOSH PALAKSHA MENS 400M HURDLES

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