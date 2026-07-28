ETV Bharat / sports

From Working As Daily-Wage Labourer To CWG Silver, Rishikanta's Journey Is One Of Grit And Sacrifice

India's Rishikanta Singh Chanambam poses for photos after winning the silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow ( IANS )

New Delhi: Born into poverty in a nondescript village in Manipur, Commonwealth Games silver medallist weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam spent his training breaks working as a daily-wage labourer in agricultural fields and at construction sites to earn pocket money. Those years of hardship fuelled his determination to succeed on the biggest stage.

Rishikanta's mother, Chandrajini Devi, played the biggest role in nurturing his sporting dream. She worked as a daily-wage labourer in agricultural fields near their home in Ngairangbam village in Imphal West district, around 15- 20 km from the state capital, while his father, Chanambam Irabot Singh, earned a living as a bus and truck driver.

"My mother earns on a daily basis. She works in agricultural fields for Rs 200-300 a day during the farming season and does other odd jobs at other times. Our father is a driver. We do not own even a single piece of farmland, and it was always difficult to support a family of six. We lived from one day to the next," Rishikanta's elder brother Amarjit told PTI.

"Luckily, Rishikanta got admission to the National Sports Academy at Khuman Lampak in Class VI. That was around 2008 or 2009, as far as I remember. It is a residential academy where both education and sports training are provided free of cost. But he still needed pocket money and never wanted to ask our mother because of the family's financial condition.

"So, whenever Rishikanta came home during the summer or winter vacations, he would work alongside our mother in agricultural fields and even at construction sites to earn his pocket money. The hardships he faced made him mentally stronger."

Both of Rishikanta's parents are currently in Rajasthan with Amarjit, who is posted as an airman in Barmer district. Their father is undergoing treatment for an illness, the details of which Amarjit chose not to disclose.

"We watched Rishikanta win the silver medal on television. It was the first time our parents had seen him compete live."