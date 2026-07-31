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CWG 2026: Parul Chaudhary Finishes At 13th Spot In Women's 5000m Final

India's Parul Chaudhary competes in the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. Chaudhary finishes fifth in this event. ( PTI )

Glasgow: Indian distance runner Parul Chaudhary endured a disappointing Commonwealth Games campaign, finishing 13th in the women's 5000m final here on Thursday. The 31-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, whose season and personal best stands at 15:04.26, clocked 15:08.56 to finish outside the top 10.

Australia's Rose Davies and Jessica Hull claimed the gold and silver medals with season-best timings of 14:44.53 and 14:45.01 respectively, while Scotland's Megan Keith also produced a season-best 14:49.10 to take bronze.