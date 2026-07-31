ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Neeraj, Two Others Reach Javelin Final

Glasgow: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and two compatriots advanced to the men's javelin throw final here on Thursday. National record holders Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu also progressed in the triple jump.

India, however, endured disappointment in athletics with Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor finishing fifth in the men's shot put final, extending the country's wait for a maiden Commonwealth Games medal in the event.

National record holders Animesh Kujur (200m) and Vishal TK (400m) also failed to reach their respective finals. Teenage weightlifter Martina Devi narrowly missed a medal on her Games debut, finishing fifth in the women's +86kg event, while the men's lawn bowls pair maintained its unbeaten run.

The silver improved Lovepreet's bronze from the previous Games and completed India's weightlifting campaign with eight medals -- one gold, six silver and one bronze.

In the women's +86kg event, 18-year-old Martina Devi recovered brilliantly after failing her first two snatch attempts, successfully lifting 105kg in her final attempt to stay in contention. She eventually totalled 245kg (105kg+140kg) but missed out on fourth place on countback after failing lifts of 144kg and 146kg in clean and jerk.

Neeraj, Rohit, Yashvir in javelin final; shot put disappointment

Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh all progressed to Friday's men's javelin throw final despite difficult, gusty conditions that prevented any athlete from breaching the automatic qualifying mark of 84m.

Chopra finished fifth with 79.61m, while Rohit (78.37m) and Yashvir (78.36m) placed ninth and 10th respectively as all three Indians advanced.

"The conditions were not the best for javelin throwers. It was not only cold but also windy... nobody was able to decode the wind," Chopra said after qualification.

In the men's shot put final, Toor managed a best effort of 20.27m to finish fifth, while Samardeep Singh Gill ended seventh with 20.03m as India's search for its first Commonwealth Games medal in the event continued.