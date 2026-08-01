ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Bronze For Yashvir

Glasgow: Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra was not at his best under testing conditions but still delivered a silver medal while Yashvir Singh fetched a surprise bronze with his last throw in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The 28-year-old Tokyo Olympics champion produced a season's best throw of 85.83m in his second attempt, which was good enough for a second place finish. His effort on Friday was just a shade better than the 85.69m he had come up with while finishing fourth at the Doha Diamond League on June 19, his only other event this season.

The 24-year-old Yashvir, on his debut at the Games, stunned one and all with a personal best 85.41m throw in his sixth and final attempt as Indians finish 2-3 on the podium. His earlier personal best was 83.72m. He was at seventh spot after the penultimate round with his third attempt measuring 81.33m before producing a memorable 85.41m throw to join Chopra on the podium.

Sri Lankan star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the gold as expected with a best throw of 89.75m, which he recorded in his second attempt.

The near-90m throw was noteworthy as the athletes were competing under cold and windy conditions. He is the lone javelin thrower this season to have breached the 90m mark. He has a personal and season best throw of 92.62m which he had recorded while winning the Rome Diamond League title in June.

Chopra had returned from a lower back injury that has troubled him since September last year. The injury delayed his return until the Diamond League in Doha. It was his second Commonwealth Games, having won gold in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast.

He indicated that he was still not at his full fitness but slowly getting there. "I can't say fitness is like before. But I'm getting there slowly. There is still time for the Asian Games. I will compete in the Diamond League before that. There will be more improvement. Will improve slowly," Chopra said after his event.

Chopra said his comeback from injury has been satisfactory. "Although we always want the national anthem to play, I did my season best, and my comeback is going okay; there are other competitions as well. I am happy," he said.