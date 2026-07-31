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CWG 2026: Martina Devi Finishes 5th In 86kg Weight Lifting Category

India's Maibam Martina Devi competes in the Women's +86kg weightlifting event during the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026 ( PTI )

Glasgow: Two tearful walks off the platform summed up Martina Devi's heartbreaking Commonwealth Games debut as the Indian superheavyweight lifter fought back from the brink of elimination before falling agonisingly short of a medal to finish fifth in the women's +86kg competition here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old from Manipur registered a total lift of 245kg (105kg snatch + 140kg clean and jerk), the same as New Zealand's Tui-Alofa Patolo (115kg + 130kg). However, Patolo claimed fourth place on the basis of fewer failed attempts.

England's two-time Olympic medallist Emily Campbell successfully defended her title in dominant fashion, shattering the Commonwealth and Games clean and jerk record en route to gold with a total of 278kg (115kg + 163kg).

Malaysia's Siti Aqilah Farhana Draman took silver with 253kg (113kg + 140kg), while Canada's Etta Mae Love secured bronze with 250kg (106kg + 144kg). Martina's campaign began nervously as she failed her opening two snatch attempts at 103kg, suddenly finding herself on the brink of elimination.