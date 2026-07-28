ETV Bharat / sports

Kushare Becomes First Indian To Win CWG Men's High Jump Silver

India's Sarvesh Anil Kushare celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's high jump final at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, at Scotstoun Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, ( PTI )

Glasgow: National record holder Sarvesh Kushare scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men's high jump event of the Commonwealth Games, losing the gold by the narrowest of margins in an enthralling showdown with Jamaica's Romaine Beckford.

After sailing over 2.25m, both the 31-year-old Kushare and Beckford failed to clear the 2.28m mark. But the Jamaican took the gold as he had one less failed attempt than the Indian on count-back. The bronze went to Jack Kimani (2.20m) of England.

The other Indian in the fray, Adarsh Ram, finished fifth with 2.15m.

Before Monday, Tejaswin Shankar was the lone Indian to have won a high jump medal -- a bronze in the 2022 Birmingham Games. But Kushare bettered it with his silver. It was Kushare's first medal in the CWG and that too on debut.

Tejaswin also competed on Monday and retired after failing to clear 2.05m in his first attempt. The move was a precautionary measure for Tejaswin as he is competing in the men's decathlon starting on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who has a personal best of 2.29m, has not competed in too many individual high jump events in the last two years as he has been focussing on decathlon.

Son of an onion farmer at Devargaon village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, Kushare used to practice high jump by using makeshift landing pits made of corn husks, cotton, and agricultural waste, prepared by his father and childhood coach.

"It's my first medal, also my first medal at a major event. Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games are the Games that push for the Olympics. I want to win a medal. I will do my best," Kushare told PTI after his event.