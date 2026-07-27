ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Jadumani Singh Beats Pakistan's Rehman, Advances To Quarterfinals

Glasgow: Indian boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam advanced to the men's 55kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision in the Round of 16 here on Sunday night, according to ESPN.

Jadumani delivered a solid performance against Rehman to secure a convincing victory and keep India's medal hopes alive in the category. The India-Pakistan clash carried the intensity expected from the sporting rivalry, with Jadumani continuing his impressive run at the Games. The Manipur pugilist had earlier defeated Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32.

Rehman, who had received a bye in the opening round, entered the contest fresh but was unable to stop Jadumani from securing a comprehensive victory. Jadumani will return to the ring on Tuesday for his quarterfinal bout.