CWG 2026: Indian Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Qualifies For Final
The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team clocked 3:20.98 to sneak into the finals to be held on Saturday
By PTI
Published : August 1, 2026 at 8:07 AM IST
Glasgow: The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team qualified for the final after finishing seventh overall in the round one heat races in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.
The Indian quartet of Vishal TK, Anisa Babu, Rajesh Ramesh and Rashdeep Kaur clocked 3:20.98 to take the fourth spot in Heat 2 to sneak into the final to be held on Saturday. The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest advance to the final.
Nigeria took the overall top spot, winning Heat 1 with a time of 3 minutes 14.58 seconds while England (3:15.11) and Australia (3:15.21) were second and third respectively. The season best for the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team is 3:17.06, while the national record stands at 3:12.87.
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