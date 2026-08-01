ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Indian Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Qualifies For Final

Glasgow: The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team qualified for the final after finishing seventh overall in the round one heat races in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The Indian quartet of Vishal TK, Anisa Babu, Rajesh Ramesh and Rashdeep Kaur clocked 3:20.98 to take the fourth spot in Heat 2 to sneak into the final to be held on Saturday. The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest advance to the final.