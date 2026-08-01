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CWG 2026: Indian Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Qualifies For Final

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team clocked 3:20.98 to sneak into the finals to be held on Saturday

CWG 2026
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By PTI

Published : August 1, 2026 at 8:07 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Glasgow: The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team qualified for the final after finishing seventh overall in the round one heat races in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The Indian quartet of Vishal TK, Anisa Babu, Rajesh Ramesh and Rashdeep Kaur clocked 3:20.98 to take the fourth spot in Heat 2 to sneak into the final to be held on Saturday. The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest advance to the final.

Nigeria took the overall top spot, winning Heat 1 with a time of 3 minutes 14.58 seconds while England (3:15.11) and Australia (3:15.21) were second and third respectively. The season best for the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team is 3:17.06, while the national record stands at 3:12.87.

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TAGGED:

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2026
INDIA 4X400M RELAY FINAL
CWG 2026 RELAY FINAL
CWG 2026

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