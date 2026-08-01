ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Preeti, Jaismine Win Gold In Women''s 54kg And 57kg Boxing

Glasgow: Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar won the gold medals in the women's 57kg and women's 54kg final bouts respectively at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg before reigning world champion Jaismine clinched the yellow metal with the same scoreline against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, who was the defending champion.

Jaismine took the first round by a split verdict after a close contest with both boxers challenging each other. However, Jaismine won the second round by a unanimous verdict, having landed some hard blows on her opponent.