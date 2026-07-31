ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Harsh Pips Vastly Experienced Australian Judoka For Historic Men's -60kg Gold; PM Modi Lauds Feat

Gold medallist India's Harsh Singh poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony for the men's 60kg final judo event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. ( PTI )

Glasgow: India's Harsh Singh clinched a historic gold at the Commonwealth Games as he became the first male judoka from the country to win the title, pulling off an upset win over Australia's vastly experienced Joshua Katz in the men's -60kg final here on Friday.

The 23-year-old, competing in his maiden Commonwealth Games, claimed the biggest title of his career with a composed and tactically astute performance against the Australian Olympian, who was widely regarded as the favourite for the gold.

After a closely fought contest in which neither judoka was able to establish a clear advantage, Harsh struck decisively with just 41 seconds remaining on the clock.

He executed a superb waza-ari -- the second-highest scoring technique in judo -- to take the lead, and then defended resolutely for the remainder of the four-minute bout to secure a memorable victory.

The result was a major surprise considering Katz's decorated résume. The 28-year-old has won multiple Oceania Championships and Australian national titles, represented Australia at the Olympics and claimed a bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.