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CWG 2026: Bindyarani Bags Bronze As Lawal Breaks Records In Women's 58 Kg

India's Bindyarani Devi poses with her bronze medal during the medal presentation ceremony for the women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, July 27, 2026. ( IANS )

Glasgow: India's Bindyarani Devi made a gritty fight, but two unsuccessful clean and jerk attempts restricted her to bronze as Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal powered to a record-breaking gold in the women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Bindyarani, who had won silver in the 55kg category at the 2022 Birmingham Games, finished with a total lift of 199kg (87kg snatch + 112kg clean and jerk) to secure the third spot.

The gap between the Indian and the top two lifters, however, was significant. World championships silver medallist Lawal was in a class of her own, rewriting the record books with a Commonwealth and Games record of 103kg in the snatch, followed by another Games record of 126kg in the clean and jerk for a staggering total of 229kg.