ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Animesh Kujur Reaches 200m Semifinals, Toor And Gill Enter Shot Put Final

Glasgow: Indian athletes enjoyed a productive outing in track and field at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Tuesday, with national record holder Animesh Kujur storming into the men's 200m semifinals, while shot putters Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill booked their places in the final, according to ESPN.

Kujur produced an impressive performance in Heat 4 of the men's 200m, clocking a season's best time of 20.46 seconds to win his race. With only the 16 fastest athletes across 10 heats progressing to the semifinals, the Indian sprinter had to wait for the remaining heats to conclude before his qualification was confirmed.

After all the heats were completed, Kujur advanced to the semifinals in seventh place overall, keeping India's hopes alive in the sprint event. The national record holder, whose personal best stands at 20.32 seconds, will now look to build on his strong form in the semifinals, according to ESPN.