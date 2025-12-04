ETV Bharat / sports

Cuttack Police Tighten Measures For Offline Sale Of India-South Africa T20 Tickets

Cuttack: With the offline ticket sale for the upcoming India-South Africa T20 match, set to begin on Friday (December 5), the Commissionerate Police has tightened arrangements to prevent a repeat of the chaos witnessed during the last match.

The tickets for the match, which is scheduled to be held on December 9, will be sold at counters where, for the first time, serpentine iron barricades have been installed.

Spectators will enter from the OCA Cricket Academy side and proceed through two parallel 2-foot barricades, followed by a 3-foot barricade manned by police personnel. Around 800 metres of steel barricades have been set up from the counter to regulate footfall.

According to officials, no one will be allowed to stand in line at the ticket counter from the night before the ticket sale. Those arriving early will be made to wait in the cricket academy ground. Queueing will be permitted after 6 AM, while the counter will open at 9 AM. Only ticket buyers will be allowed inside the barricade zone.