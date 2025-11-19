ETV Bharat / sports

Historic! Curacao Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For FIFA World Cup

Hyderabad: In one of the most exciting nights in CONCACAF football history, Curaçao - a home for just 156,000 people - became the smallest country ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. Their intense battle against Jamaica, which ended in a 0-0 draw, was good enough for the team to secure a spot in the World Cup 2026, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Dutch Caribbean Island sustained intense pressure from Jamaica, which struck the woodwork three times in the second half and escaped a last-minute penalty scare. Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton initially ruled a penalty, but the VAR overturned the decision, which turned out to be significant in a twist that preserved Curacao’s historic dream.

Curacao, who are also known as ‘Blue Wave’, finished at the top of Group B by bagging 12 points from six matches, which is one ahead of Jamaica. They now surpass Iceland (population ~350,000 in 2018) as the smallest nation ever to reach to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

The other results of the day also produced some historic scenes as Haiti, who are forced to play home matches in the tiny Island due to political unrest, ensured their first appearance in the World Cup for the first time since 1974 with a triumph over Nicaragua by 2-0.