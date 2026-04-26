ETV Bharat / sports

CSK vs GT Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Impact The Result

Hyderabad: Two mid-table teams, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, will square off in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. CSK are at the fifth position in the points table with three wins from seven matches, while GT have occupied the seventh position with just three wins from seven matches.

Shubman Gill have amassed 297 runs from six matches with an average of 49.50, including three fifties. However, the team rely heavily on their top three batters and they will need their middle order batters to step up to the situation as well. Prasidh Krishna has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 12 dismissals from seven matches.

Sanju Samson has turned out to be a one-man army for CSK with his impressive performance of accumulating 293 runs with an average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 178.65. Anshul Kamboj has taken 14 wickets from seven matches.

Head-to-head