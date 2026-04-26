CSK vs GT Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Impact The Result
Chennai Super Kings will be up against the Gujarat Titans in match no.37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two mid-table teams, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, will square off in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. CSK are at the fifth position in the points table with three wins from seven matches, while GT have occupied the seventh position with just three wins from seven matches.
Shubman Gill have amassed 297 runs from six matches with an average of 49.50, including three fifties. However, the team rely heavily on their top three batters and they will need their middle order batters to step up to the situation as well. Prasidh Krishna has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 12 dismissals from seven matches.
#CSK's momentum meets #GT's determination! 💛💙— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026
In a crucial battle of 2 points, who do you think will triumph at Chepauk? 👀#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #CSKvGT | SUN, 26 APR, 2:30 PM pic.twitter.com/hfig6vcP0g
Sanju Samson has turned out to be a one-man army for CSK with his impressive performance of accumulating 293 runs with an average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 178.65. Anshul Kamboj has taken 14 wickets from seven matches.
Head-to-head
Both teams have played eight matches in total, with each of them winning four matches. In the match played last season, CSK emerged triumphant by a significant margin of 83 runs.
#GT's valuable weapon vs #CSK: Super Saiyan ❌ Super Sai ✅— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026
He remains the biggest threat for the Men in Yellow whenever these two sides meet! 🫡🔥#TATAIPL 👉 #CSKvGT | SUN, 26th APR, 2:30 PM pic.twitter.com/eoWS6cVxja
Pitch report
The match will be played at pitch no.6, and in the last five IPL matches played at the surface, three have been won by the teams batting first. In the 10 T20I matches played at the venue, 189 is the average 1st innings score, with five matches being won by the teams batting first, while five won by the chasing side.
Key matchups
In T20 cricket, Akeal Hosein boasts an impressive record against Shubman Gill, dismissing him twice in 31 balls while conceding only 29 runs. He has an even more impressive record against Jason Holder, dismissing him four times in a 13-ball matchup.
Mohammed Siraj has a strong matchup against Sanju Samson, dismissing him thrice in 35 balls while giving away just 40 runs.