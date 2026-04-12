ETV Bharat / sports

CSK vs DC: Nitish Rana Penalised After Verbal Spat With Umpires

Hyderabad: Nitish Rana has been penalised with 25 percent of his match fees and handed one demerit point after being involved in a heated argument with the umpires. He was fined for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct during the Delhi Capitals’ match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.

The sanction was imposed after the left-handed batter was found guilty of using audible obscenity during an ugly spat with the fourth umpire in the 19th over. The DC batter admitted the offence and accepted the punishment given by the match referee.

"Nitish Rana, batter, Delhi Capitals has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated 1 demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players," the IPL statement said.

"Rana was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match'," it added.

Rana’s reaction kept when emotions were high as DC were chasing a high total and Tristan Stubbs was fighting for them in the middle with his valiant knock.

What led to Nitish Rana’s argument with the umpires?