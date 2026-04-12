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CSK vs DC: Nitish Rana Penalised After Verbal Spat With Umpires

Nitish Rana was seen expressing his frustration when a controversy erupted over a glove change.

csk vs dc nitish rana fined
Nitish Rana heated argument with umpires (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 12, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Nitish Rana has been penalised with 25 percent of his match fees and handed one demerit point after being involved in a heated argument with the umpires. He was fined for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct during the Delhi Capitals’ match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.

The sanction was imposed after the left-handed batter was found guilty of using audible obscenity during an ugly spat with the fourth umpire in the 19th over. The DC batter admitted the offence and accepted the punishment given by the match referee.

"Nitish Rana, batter, Delhi Capitals has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated 1 demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players," the IPL statement said.

"Rana was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match'," it added.

Rana’s reaction kept when emotions were high as DC were chasing a high total and Tristan Stubbs was fighting for them in the middle with his valiant knock.

What led to Nitish Rana’s argument with the umpires?

The controversial moment occurred around a decision involving Stubbs, who wanted to change his gloves mid-over as humid conditions were affecting his grip on the bat. The umpires denied the request of the South African batter, citing that the rules restrict a change in equipment in the middle of an over. Stubbs struggled to regain his rhythm after that moment and was soon dismissed, which eventually led to DC being unable to chase the target successfully.

Rana, along with DC Head Coach Hemang Badani, approached the fourth umpire and argued that such requests have been accepted by the officials in the past. However, the umpire stood firm on his decision.

What do the rules say?

According to the IPL playing conditions, batters are expected to be ready when the bowler is set to deliver, and any delay can attract penalties. The equipment changes are not allowed mid-over if they disrupt the flow of the game. Such requests are only accepted during the scheduled breaks to avoid time-wasting.

Ruturaj Gaikwad fined for slow over rate

Rana was not the only player to face the penalty from the umpires. Ruturaj Gaikwad also faced the punishment for a slow over-rate offence. He was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during the match against the Delhi Capitals.

“As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL statement read.

TAGGED:

CSK VS DC
NITISH RANA PENALISED
IPL RULE VIOLATION
TRISTAN STUBBS GLOVE CHANGE
IPL 2026

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