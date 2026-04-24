ETV Bharat / sports

CSK Maul MI By 103 Runs, Get Their Biggest IPL Win

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a commanding 103-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 "El Clasico" clash at Mumbai on Thursday, powered by a sensational century from Sanju Samson and a clinical bowling performance led by Akeal Hosein.

CSK posted a formidable 207/6, riding on Samson's fluent 101, before their bowlers dismantled MI's batting lineup, bundling them out for just 104. The hosts never recovered from an early collapse and were eventually outclassed in all departments as CSK sealed a dominant win.

With this victory, the Super Kings climbed to fifth in the IPL 2026 standings.

CSK's dominant 103-run victory over MI also went into the record books as their biggest win in terms of runs in IPL history. They surpassed their previous record of a 97-run win against Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) in Chennai during the 2015 season.

For the Mumbai Indians, the defeat marked their heaviest loss in IPL history by runs. Their earlier worst margin of defeat was an 87-run loss to the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur during the 2013 season. It also became their biggest defeat at the Wankhede Stadium, surpassing a 39-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2015.

The total of 104 is MI's lowest score against CSK in IPL, lower than their 136/8 at Dubai in the 2021 edition. Overall, CSK have now won five of the last six encounters against MI since 2023.

Chasing a target of 208, MI endured a disastrous start to their innings. They lost opener Danish Malewar for a golden duck, dismissed by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein in the very first over.

The troubles continued in the next over when seamer Mukesh Choudhary clean bowled Quinton de Kock for 7, leaving MI reeling at 11/2 after two overs.

In the third over, Hosein struck again, removing Naman Dhir for a three-ball duck as MI slipped further to 11/3 in just three overs.

By the end of the sixth over, MI had managed to reach 29/3, still under pressure after the early setbacks. However, the team staged a recovery as Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings, taking MI to 78/3 at the conclusion of the 10th over.

On the fifth delivery of the 11th over, Hosein struck again to claim the crucial wicket of Tilak Varma, who was clean bowled. The left-handed batter played a fighting innings of 37 off 29 balls, hitting five boundaries before his dismissal, as MI scored 85/4.

In the 13th over, leg-spinner Noor Ahmad delivered a double blow that further dented Mumbai's innings. He first dismissed captain Hardik Pandya for just 1 on the opening delivery of the over, and followed it up immediately by removing Sherfane Rutherford for a golden duck on the very next ball.

The twin strikes left MI reeling at 87/6 at the end of the 13th over, as their batting collapse continued. The wickets continued to tumble as Akeal Hosein struck again on the very first ball of the 14th over, claiming his fourth wicket of the innings.