ETV Bharat / sports

EFL Cup: Crystal Palace Knocks Out Liverpool With 3-0 Win In Round 4 Fixture

There were disappointing scenes for the Liverpool fans at the venue as the Reds weren’t able to score a single goal. Ismaila Sarr shone with his performance in the match, scoring twice in the first half. Yeremy Pino also scored the third goal for the team.

Hyderabad: Liverpool are knocked out of the Carabao Cup after suffering a poor form in recent times. Crystal Palace stunned Liverpool by a 3-0 in the fourth round fixture at Anfield. Liverpool are now going through a poor sting of results, having lost six of their last seven matches.

Liverpool midfielder Federico Chiesa missed chances early in the match, but Crystal Palace came out on top defensively later in the match. Ismaila Sarr scored his first goal in the 41st minute, capitalising on a mistake by Joe Gomez. Sarr then combined with Pino to score another goal just before half-time to extend the team’s lead to 2-0. But Liverpool failed to make a comeback in the second half. Their situation worsened when Amara Nello was sent off for a last-man foul on Justin Deveney.

Palace secured victory when Pino fired into the bottom right corner, further dampening the Anfield mood in the pouring rain. Sarr has been a constant threat for the Reds, scoring seven goals against Liverpool in various competitions this season, including the Community Shield and Premier League. In this match alone, Ismaila attempted five shots, more than any other player on the pitch.

This is the fifth EFL Cup match between Palace and Liverpool. Crystal Palace have won three of their last four home games against Palace. Meanwhile, Liverpool's Amara Nello has an unfortunate record. He has been sent off in his last two senior appearances for the club, with the previous red card coming in January against PSV in the Champions League. Newcastle, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have also won in other matches.