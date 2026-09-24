ETV Bharat / sports

‘I Will Be The First One To Go’: Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Retirement Plans

Hyderabad: Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he will continue in the Portugal jersey as long as the national team feels he is needed. Ronaldo said that if he feels that he is not contributing to the team or is creating an unnecessary atmosphere in the team, he will be the first to step down.

“Whenever they say they don’t want me in the national team, I will be the first one to go. When I think I am not adding anything to the team, or that I create an atmosphere, I will be the first to go. I will take my suitcase and leave,” Ronaldo told reporters ahead of the Nations League fixture against Wales.

Ronaldo, 41, has refused to talk about his international football future since Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup in July after losing to Spain in the pre-quarterfinals. But the player is certain to continue playing for the national team after being named in the first-team squad for Nations League matches of new head coach Jorge Jesus.