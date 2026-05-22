Cristiano Ronaldo Wins His First Saudi Title As Al Nassr Clinch Saudi Pro League Trophy
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Al Nassr’s 4-2 win over Damac, which helped them clinch the title.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo was seen emotional as Al Nassr won the Saudi Pro League title with a dominant 4-1 win over Damac on the last day of the season. The club secured their first league title since 2019 and its first major title during Ronaldo’s stint in Saudi Arabia.
The win saw Al Nassr sign off the season on 86 points, just two points ahead of Al Hilal, who finished in second position in the standings. Al Hilal won their last league match by 1-0 against Al Fayha to conclude the season with 84 points.
Ronaldo was the star of the show, scoring two goals in the championship. Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also scored one goal each in an impressive performance under coach Jorge Jesus.
🇸🇦 Ronaldo in tears after winning his first Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr, three full seasons after joining.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 21, 2026
He's now won league titles in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.
Considering he arrived in January 2023 with the biggest contract in football… pic.twitter.com/uTaU1AswLa
How Al Nassr won?
Al Nassr registered their name on the scoresheet in the 34th minute when Mane rose to meet a Joao Felix corner as he headed one past the goalkeeper. They extended the lead thanks to a goal from Coman, who ran past the defence before unleashing a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.
Damac had a chance of a comeback when they got a penalty in the 58th minute, which was converted by Morlaye Sylla.
CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tdaCQxC9Xq— TC (@totalcristiano) May 21, 2026
However, Al Nassr extinguished the hopes of a comeback as Ronaldo scored two goals in the 63rd and 81st minutes.
Ronaldo gets emotional
Ronaldo was in tears after being substituted to a standing ovation in the back end of the match. His fiancée, Georgina Rodrigues, was also seen cheering him with a standing ovation.
His teammate Joao Felix said after the match that Ronaldo has been trying to win his first title for a few years.
"Cris has been trying for a few years now to win his first title here. To win the league, especially, because in Arabia they play more, and I know because I’m with him every single day,” he said.
"And I know how much Cristiano suffers with this. I knew how much he wanted to win. That’s why I went to give him a hug. Because it was like, just a few more minutes and we had it done," he added.