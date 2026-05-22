ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins His First Saudi Title As Al Nassr Clinch Saudi Pro League Trophy

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo was seen emotional as Al Nassr won the Saudi Pro League title with a dominant 4-1 win over Damac on the last day of the season. The club secured their first league title since 2019 and its first major title during Ronaldo’s stint in Saudi Arabia.

The win saw Al Nassr sign off the season on 86 points, just two points ahead of Al Hilal, who finished in second position in the standings. Al Hilal won their last league match by 1-0 against Al Fayha to conclude the season with 84 points.

Ronaldo was the star of the show, scoring two goals in the championship. Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also scored one goal each in an impressive performance under coach Jorge Jesus.

How Al Nassr won?

Al Nassr registered their name on the scoresheet in the 34th minute when Mane rose to meet a Joao Felix corner as he headed one past the goalkeeper. They extended the lead thanks to a goal from Coman, who ran past the defence before unleashing a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.