ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends 20-Year Drought With His First-Ever FIFA WC Knockout Goal; Inks His Name In Record Books

Hyderabad: Breaking records is no new thing to the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and the star footballer did it once again in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Croatia. With his first goal in the fixture, he became the oldest player to score a goal in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Also, he became the oldest outfield player to appear in the knockout stages of the World Cup. Ronaldo wrote his name in the record books in the 68th minute when his strike helped Portugal equalise the scoreline after Croatia took the lead in the 53rd minute. Portugal eventually won the match by 2-1 and advanced into the Round of 16.

Ronaldo becomes the oldest goal-scorer

Ronaldo already holds the record of being the oldest player for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup. Now, he has become the oldest goalscorer to ink his name on the scoresheet with a goal in the knockout stages of the tournament at the age of 41 years and 147 days. With this, he broke the previous record of Pepe of Portugal, who scored a goal in the knockout stages for Portugal against Switzerland in the 2022 edition at an age of 39 years, 283 days.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 41 years, 147 days (vs. Croatia, 2026)