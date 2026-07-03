Cristiano Ronaldo Ends 20-Year Drought With His First-Ever FIFA WC Knockout Goal; Inks His Name In Record Books
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever World Cup knockout stage goal, putting an end to a 20-year drought.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: Breaking records is no new thing to the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and the star footballer did it once again in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Croatia. With his first goal in the fixture, he became the oldest player to score a goal in the knockout stages of the tournament.
Also, he became the oldest outfield player to appear in the knockout stages of the World Cup. Ronaldo wrote his name in the record books in the 68th minute when his strike helped Portugal equalise the scoreline after Croatia took the lead in the 53rd minute. Portugal eventually won the match by 2-1 and advanced into the Round of 16.
Cristiano Ronaldo ✨#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/cDkBhF1jzy— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2026
Ronaldo becomes the oldest goal-scorer
Ronaldo already holds the record of being the oldest player for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup. Now, he has become the oldest goalscorer to ink his name on the scoresheet with a goal in the knockout stages of the tournament at the age of 41 years and 147 days. With this, he broke the previous record of Pepe of Portugal, who scored a goal in the knockout stages for Portugal against Switzerland in the 2022 edition at an age of 39 years, 283 days.
🇵🇹 Portugal have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 41 years, 147 days (vs. Croatia, 2026)
Pepe (Portugal) – 39 years, 283 days (vs. Switzerland, 2022)
Roger Milla (Cameroon) – 38 years, 34 days (vs. Colombia, 1990)
Gunnar Gren (Sweden) – 37 years, 236 days (vs. West Germany, 1958)
Ivan Perišić (Croatia) – 37 years, 150 days (vs. Portugal, 2026)
Also, Ronaldo has become the second-oldest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. The oldest player to score is Roger Milla of Cameroon, who scored a goal at the age of 42 years and 39 days during the 1994 tournament. The match also marked Ronaldo’s 26th World Cup appearance.
Oldest outfield player to start a World Cup knockout game
Ronaldo’s inclusion in the starting XI meant that he broke another record even before the match started. He became the oldest player to start a World Cup fixture, surpassing the record set by Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Dzeko, who started against the United States at 40 years and 106 days.
A late winner sends Portugal into the Round of 16! 👏#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2026
Croatia captain Luka Modric, aged 40 years and 296 days, also featured in the starting XI, making it the first FIFA World Cup men’s match to feature two outfield players over the age of 40 on opposite sides.