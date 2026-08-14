Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Al Nassr In New Bold Look After Marrying Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to his Saudi club Al Nassr’s training after recently getting married to his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodgiuez.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Al-Nassr training in a bold new look after recently getting married. The 41-year-old has returned to club duties and will play a key role for the Saudi Club once again. The Portugal captain was spotted in a new look, swapping his familiar dark brown hair for a striking copper-yellow shade ahead of the new Saudi Pro League season.
Ronaldo returned to Riyadh after Portugal exited the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a defeat against Spain in the Round of 16. He also recently married to his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, in a private ceremony in Cascais, Portugal. The Portuguese forward confirmed the development by posting a photo of wedding rings on his Instagram handle.
Ronaldo posted a picture in an Al Nassr training kit captioned ‘Back’. However, the biggest change was visible on his head as he had a crop of copper-yellow hair. He uploaded photos of him involving in training and also gearing up for the training session as well.
Back 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/SZHgD8oNrj— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 13, 2026
With his dark eyebrows, the hair colour gave him a new look, and he became the talk of the town.
Al Nassr FC also welcomed him with a post captioned ‘Look who just arrived at Nassr’. New Al Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou described the 41-year-old as ‘always ready ’, but it will be interesting to see whether he plays for the club in the opening round.
Al Nassr will kick off their league campaign at home while locking horns against Al Fateh on August 15 before travelling to square off against Al Riyadh on August 21. It will be the 25th season of club football when the Saudi Pro League season starts for the footballing superstar. Also, Ronaldo’s return will strengthen the Al-Nassr squad, which has strengthened them during the transfer window with some high-profile signings.
Ronaldo will also be eyeing to reclaim the gloden boot from Mexican forward Julian Quinones in the brand new season.