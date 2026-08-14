ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Al Nassr In New Bold Look After Marrying Georgina

Hyderabad: Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Al-Nassr training in a bold new look after recently getting married. The 41-year-old has returned to club duties and will play a key role for the Saudi Club once again. The Portugal captain was spotted in a new look, swapping his familiar dark brown hair for a striking copper-yellow shade ahead of the new Saudi Pro League season.

Ronaldo returned to Riyadh after Portugal exited the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a defeat against Spain in the Round of 16. He also recently married to his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, in a private ceremony in Cascais, Portugal. The Portuguese forward confirmed the development by posting a photo of wedding rings on his Instagram handle.

Ronaldo posted a picture in an Al Nassr training kit captioned ‘Back’. However, the biggest change was visible on his head as he had a crop of copper-yellow hair. He uploaded photos of him involving in training and also gearing up for the training session as well.