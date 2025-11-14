Bihar Election Results 2025

ETV Bharat / sports

Why Ronaldo Could Miss Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener After Receiving First Red Card In International Career?

Cristiano Ronaldo received his first red card in 226 matches in his international career while playing against the Republic of Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo Red Card Portugal vs Ireland
File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 14, 2025 at 10:32 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic red card in Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland has threatened the footballing star’s participation in Portugal’s 2026 World Cup opener in jeopardy. Notably, it was the first red card for Ronaldo in his international career in 22 years and from 226 matches. Portugal were aiming to secure a direct qualification in the World Cup, but Ireland won the match with two strikes from Troy Parrott. The suspension means that the 40-year-old will miss the team’s final Group F fixture against Armenia and might extend into the FIFA World Cup 2026, depending on disciplinary action from FIFA and how Portugal qualify for the marquee event.

Ronaldo was engaged in an off-the-ball clash at the Aviva Stadium during the contest against the Republic of Ireland. Initially, he was shown a yellow card for elbowing defender Dara O'Shea. However, VAR upgraded the decision to a red card, and Ronaldo had to leave the field. The decision not only impacted their ongoing match, but it might also affect the next match as they still need a victory against Armentia to guarantee automatic qualification.

As the incident is classified as violent conduct, FIFA's Disciplinary Code allows for a stricter ruling to take place. Chapter 2, Article 14(i) states that a player dismissed for "assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting or hitting an opponent" should be handed a three-match ban.

If the disciplinary committee opts for a harsher penalty and Portugal tops Group F, Ronaldo will miss the match against Armenia and the team’s first two matches in the World Cup. If Portugal slips into the playoffs, the suspension can be served in those fixtures, and it will save Portugal from the possibility of playing without Ronaldo in the group stages.

With defeat against Ireland, Portugal are two points behind group toppers Hungary. A victory against Armenia in the next match would be good enough for them to seal a berth in the World Cup.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrmsson revealed his brief exchange with Ronaldo on the pitch.

"He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee. It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card just a moment of silliness from him, I would say,” he said.

TAGGED:

PORTUGAL VS REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
CRISTIANO RONALDO BAN
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026
CRISTIANO RONALDO RED CARD

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.