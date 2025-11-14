Why Ronaldo Could Miss Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener After Receiving First Red Card In International Career?
Cristiano Ronaldo received his first red card in 226 matches in his international career while playing against the Republic of Ireland.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 10:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic red card in Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland has threatened the footballing star’s participation in Portugal’s 2026 World Cup opener in jeopardy. Notably, it was the first red card for Ronaldo in his international career in 22 years and from 226 matches. Portugal were aiming to secure a direct qualification in the World Cup, but Ireland won the match with two strikes from Troy Parrott. The suspension means that the 40-year-old will miss the team’s final Group F fixture against Armenia and might extend into the FIFA World Cup 2026, depending on disciplinary action from FIFA and how Portugal qualify for the marquee event.
Ronaldo was engaged in an off-the-ball clash at the Aviva Stadium during the contest against the Republic of Ireland. Initially, he was shown a yellow card for elbowing defender Dara O'Shea. However, VAR upgraded the decision to a red card, and Ronaldo had to leave the field. The decision not only impacted their ongoing match, but it might also affect the next match as they still need a victory against Armentia to guarantee automatic qualification.
Cristiano Ronaldo will never forget these Ireland fans 😂😂😂The booed him so hard off the pitch 😭😭😭— 𝐂𝐀 𝐕𝐀?🐐🐐 (@psg_chief) November 13, 2025
pic.twitter.com/evhSzlVJSs
As the incident is classified as violent conduct, FIFA's Disciplinary Code allows for a stricter ruling to take place. Chapter 2, Article 14(i) states that a player dismissed for "assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting or hitting an opponent" should be handed a three-match ban.
If the disciplinary committee opts for a harsher penalty and Portugal tops Group F, Ronaldo will miss the match against Armenia and the team’s first two matches in the World Cup. If Portugal slips into the playoffs, the suspension can be served in those fixtures, and it will save Portugal from the possibility of playing without Ronaldo in the group stages.
Elbowed a player— 𝐂𝐀 𝐕𝐀?🐐🐐 (@psg_chief) November 13, 2025
Mocked the fans
Received a deserved red card
Got booed out of the stadium by the fans
That’s Cristiano Ronaldo 😂😂😭
pic.twitter.com/bibyTTySJH
With defeat against Ireland, Portugal are two points behind group toppers Hungary. A victory against Armenia in the next match would be good enough for them to seal a berth in the World Cup.
Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrmsson revealed his brief exchange with Ronaldo on the pitch.
"He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee. It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card just a moment of silliness from him, I would say,” he said.