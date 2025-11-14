ETV Bharat / sports

Why Ronaldo Could Miss Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener After Receiving First Red Card In International Career?

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic red card in Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland has threatened the footballing star’s participation in Portugal’s 2026 World Cup opener in jeopardy. Notably, it was the first red card for Ronaldo in his international career in 22 years and from 226 matches. Portugal were aiming to secure a direct qualification in the World Cup, but Ireland won the match with two strikes from Troy Parrott. The suspension means that the 40-year-old will miss the team’s final Group F fixture against Armenia and might extend into the FIFA World Cup 2026, depending on disciplinary action from FIFA and how Portugal qualify for the marquee event.

Ronaldo was engaged in an off-the-ball clash at the Aviva Stadium during the contest against the Republic of Ireland. Initially, he was shown a yellow card for elbowing defender Dara O'Shea. However, VAR upgraded the decision to a red card, and Ronaldo had to leave the field. The decision not only impacted their ongoing match, but it might also affect the next match as they still need a victory against Armentia to guarantee automatic qualification.

As the incident is classified as violent conduct, FIFA's Disciplinary Code allows for a stricter ruling to take place. Chapter 2, Article 14(i) states that a player dismissed for "assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting or hitting an opponent" should be handed a three-match ban.