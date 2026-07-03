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‘I No Longer Make Decisions In Heat Of The Moment’: Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts To Retirement Claims

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has snubbed the talks about his retirement.

Cristiano Ronaldo retirement
File photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 3, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed his sister Katia Aveiro’s claims after she said that the Portuguese footballer might bid farewell after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026. He has mentioned that he won't decide anything about retirement till Portugal’s run is over in the tournament.

Ronaldo played a key role in Portugal's win over Croatia by converting a penalty in the 68th minute in Toronto. After the match, Ronaldo said that his retirement can wait for some more days and he doesn’t take decisions in the heat of the moment anymore.

“It is not important now. I will have time to talk about that after winning or losing the tournament; I will talk to my family, and then I will make the most appropriate decision,” Ronaldo is said to have told reporters after picking up the Superior Player of the Match award.

“I no longer make decisions in the heat of the moment; now everything is done calmly. All that matters to me at the moment is enjoying the present and helping the national team.”

Katia’s claim regarding Ronaldo’s retirement

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s Round of 32 clash against Croatia, Katia made an appearance in the Portuguese media outlet Sport TV and said, “Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s ending soon.”

“The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his last dance. I believe it’s not today that they’ll say goodbye, but it’s coming soon. I strongly believe this is the farewell. So enjoy it a lot because it will be difficult to find someone after 200 goals. I’m talking about the Portuguese national team,” she further added.

Ronaldo took his tally of international goals to 146 from 232 matches with his first World Cup knockout goal. It was also his third of the ongoing edition after scoring a brace against Uzbekistan. Ronaldo also paid an emotional tribute to his former teammate Diogo Jota, who passed away on this day last year.

TAGGED:

CRISTIANO RONALDO RETIREMENT
FIFA 2026
CRISTIANO RONALDO GOALS
CRISTIANO RONALDO FIFA WORLD CUP
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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