ETV Bharat / sports

‘I No Longer Make Decisions In Heat Of The Moment’: Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts To Retirement Claims

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed his sister Katia Aveiro’s claims after she said that the Portuguese footballer might bid farewell after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026. He has mentioned that he won't decide anything about retirement till Portugal’s run is over in the tournament.

Ronaldo played a key role in Portugal's win over Croatia by converting a penalty in the 68th minute in Toronto. After the match, Ronaldo said that his retirement can wait for some more days and he doesn’t take decisions in the heat of the moment anymore.

“It is not important now. I will have time to talk about that after winning or losing the tournament; I will talk to my family, and then I will make the most appropriate decision,” Ronaldo is said to have told reporters after picking up the Superior Player of the Match award.