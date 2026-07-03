‘I No Longer Make Decisions In Heat Of The Moment’: Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts To Retirement Claims
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has snubbed the talks about his retirement.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed his sister Katia Aveiro’s claims after she said that the Portuguese footballer might bid farewell after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026. He has mentioned that he won't decide anything about retirement till Portugal’s run is over in the tournament.
Ronaldo played a key role in Portugal's win over Croatia by converting a penalty in the 68th minute in Toronto. After the match, Ronaldo said that his retirement can wait for some more days and he doesn’t take decisions in the heat of the moment anymore.
🚨 BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo to retire from international football with Portugal after the World Cup, his sister Katia says.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2026
“Enjoy it while it lasts. It's ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his LAST DANCE”, told SportTV. pic.twitter.com/3WbtZgEHrH
“It is not important now. I will have time to talk about that after winning or losing the tournament; I will talk to my family, and then I will make the most appropriate decision,” Ronaldo is said to have told reporters after picking up the Superior Player of the Match award.
“I no longer make decisions in the heat of the moment; now everything is done calmly. All that matters to me at the moment is enjoying the present and helping the national team.”
Katia’s claim regarding Ronaldo’s retirement
Speaking ahead of Portugal’s Round of 32 clash against Croatia, Katia made an appearance in the Portuguese media outlet Sport TV and said, “Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s ending soon.”
This is his last dance!— Mariam Robly | مريم روبلى (@RoblyXNews24) July 3, 2026
Ronaldo to retire from international football after the 2026 World Cup.@Cristiano’s sister Kátia Aveiro: “Enjoy watching my brother… This is his last dance!”
End of an era for the legend. ⚽🇵🇹
What a career!#CR7 #Ronaldo #WorldCup2026 https://t.co/fltsn1pPgd pic.twitter.com/mXipkzSAdD
“The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his last dance. I believe it’s not today that they’ll say goodbye, but it’s coming soon. I strongly believe this is the farewell. So enjoy it a lot because it will be difficult to find someone after 200 goals. I’m talking about the Portuguese national team,” she further added.
Ronaldo took his tally of international goals to 146 from 232 matches with his first World Cup knockout goal. It was also his third of the ongoing edition after scoring a brace against Uzbekistan. Ronaldo also paid an emotional tribute to his former teammate Diogo Jota, who passed away on this day last year.