ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Provisionally Suspended By Portugal After Fallout With Head Coach

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for leaving the Portugal camp before the match against Denmark during the Nations League. The CR7 left the camp before the third match of the Nations League due to a disagreement with the coach and moved to Madrid.

The Portuguese Football Federation has now opened a disciplinary investigation against the star footballer. That is why the all-time leading scorer in international football is currently suspended from the national team.

Ronaldo may be banned again after the investigation. But he will have to remain suspended until the investigation is completed. The entire matter is being kept strictly confidential until the investigation is completed.

The country's football federation said in a statement that the investigation began on Saturday. The case is monitored by the federation's Disciplinary Investigation Commission. According to media reports, the matter is being investigated on an urgent basis.

Ronaldo, who apologised for leaving the camp, has already said that he will accept whatever punishment is given to him. At the same time, he has also expressed his desire to continue playing for the national team. According to the news, Ronaldo could be suspended for one to six months and fined.

The incident began during Portugal's Nations League match in late September. Although Ronaldo was included in the squad for the second match against Norway on September 28, new coach Jorge Jesus kept Ronaldo on the bench for the entire match.

The veteran coach announced at a press conference that CR7 would not play in the next match against Denmark in Copenhagen. After that, Ronaldo left the camp angry with the coach. He alleged that the coach had broken his promise to give him game time. He later apologised to his teammates.

Despite being suspended by the national team, the Portuguese superstar has returned to club football for Al-Nassr. On Friday, Ronaldo scored a goal against Diriyah Club in the Saudi Pro League. It was the 980th of his career. That is, one of the best footballers on the planet is just 20 steps away from a thousand goals. Al-Nassr won the match 3-0 with Ronaldo's goal.