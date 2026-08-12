Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms His Marriage With Long-Term Partner Georgina Rodriguez
The wedding capped a decade-long relationship and came after days of intense media speculation in Portugal over the location and timing of the ceremony.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM IST
Paris: After days of intense media speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez got married on Tuesday in an intimate ceremony in the Portuguese resort of Cascais. The wedding capped a decade-long relationship and a series of various speculations about the date and location of the event.
The 41-year-old and his now-wife Gergina took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of the couple's hands with their wedding bands and the caption: "C (heart) G". The couple's five children attended the "private and intimate" ceremony, the Brunswick Group, which handles the player's public relations, told AFP. The occasion marked one year after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez chose to keep the ceremony private by not making any marriage announcement beforehand and revealing it after the event with rings in both of their hands.
The wedding comes days after a bizarre moment occurred in Portugal days earlier. On August 8, hundreds of people flocked to the Funchal Cathedral in Madeira after rumours circulated that Ronaldo and Georgina were getting married at the venue. However, it came to light later that it was some other couple and not the Ronaldo-Georgina duo.
The couple ultimately opted for Cascais, an elite seaside resort around 30 kilometres (19 miles) west of Lisbon, where they own a villa. They romance between the two started in 2016 after the superstar footballer met Rodriguez, who was working in a Gucci sales store in Madrid. Rodriguez later described it as "love at first sight".
Ronaldo recently featured for Portugal at the World Cup, where the team suffered a disappointing campaign, exiting in the last 16. The Portuguese footballer currently plays for Saudi club Al Nassr. He has also won the Ballon d'Or for the world's best player five times. Ronaldo also boasts an impressive resume which includes playing for giants in club football like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Rodriguez has starred in a Netflix show called "I am Georgina", which chronicles the family's life between football, fashion and travel.
In an interview with Vogue Arabia in 2025, she said she almost immediately felt "a sense of peace and an inexplicable energy" when she was with Ronaldo, "as if we had known each other forever".
Together, the couple has more than 750 million followers across social media platforms and has built one of the world's most recognisable celebrity partnerships, extending far beyond football. They have an impressive portfolio of investments which include fashion brands and a chain of hotels.
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