ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms His Marriage With Long-Term Partner Georgina Rodriguez

Paris: After days of intense media speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez got married on Tuesday in an intimate ceremony in the Portuguese resort of Cascais. The wedding capped a decade-long relationship and a series of various speculations about the date and location of the event.

The 41-year-old and his now-wife Gergina took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of the couple's hands with their wedding bands and the caption: "C (heart) G". The couple's five children attended the "private and intimate" ceremony, the Brunswick Group, which handles the player's public relations, told AFP. The occasion marked one year after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez chose to keep the ceremony private by not making any marriage announcement beforehand and revealing it after the event with rings in both of their hands.

Ronaldo and Gerogina shared picture of their wedding rings (Cristiano Ronaldo Instragram handle)

The wedding comes days after a bizarre moment occurred in Portugal days earlier. On August 8, hundreds of people flocked to the Funchal Cathedral in Madeira after rumours circulated that Ronaldo and Georgina were getting married at the venue. However, it came to light later that it was some other couple and not the Ronaldo-Georgina duo.