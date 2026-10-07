Cristiano Ronaldo Statement: Portuguese Footballing Star Claims Head Coach Jesus Broke His Promise; Apologises For Portugal Walkout
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence over fallout with the Portugal national team coach.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up for the first time about the controversies in the Portugal national team surrounding him and his departure from camp. Ronaldo has released a detailed statement explaining the circumstances that led him to leave the training camp and the reasons behind the deterioration of his relationship with the coach.
Ronaldo said the dispute was caused by a plan he had made with coach Jorge Jesus regarding his participation in the national team, which was later changed. The player explained that it became a matter of mutual trust after promises were repeatedly broken by the coach.
🚨🇵🇹 OFFICIAL! CRISTIANO RONALDO STATEMENT: “This is the truth on what has happened with Jorge Jesus”. As I promised, I decided to recount, in the first person and directly, the circumstances surrounding the last training camp of the National Team. After the 2026 World Cup I prepared a letter to the Portuguese people, which I still keep, with the words I want to address to them when I leave our team for good. At the end of the competition, already on the flight back from the United States, the President of the Federation asked and insisted that I reconsider the decision to leave, because the FPF wanted me to continue. Right afterwards he asked me for my opinion on the name of the current head coach, which he was considering alongside other names he did not reveal to me. I told the President of the Federation that, in my opinion, it would be the right choice. That is why, on the day the current head coach was presented, I was genuinely happy with the choice. It was the right option, as the results are confirming. A few days later I received a first contact from the new national team coach saying he would like to meet me in person. I said yes and we scheduled it for the end of my holidays. We met at the Cidade do Futebol, where my club was holding its pre-season training camp. That day the coach told me he was counting on me and that my presence was fundamental to his project. He presented me, right there, with a plan for my participation. He told me I would play the first match and the last one, and that for reasons of physical management he would always make three to four changes per match. At that point he raised the possibility of me not travelling with the national team to Norway and Denmark. He proposed that I play the first match and stay in Portugal, then rejoin before the match at the Dragão. I refused this proposal immediately. It seemed obvious to me that I could not accept it. It was not because I would not play the matches abroad that I would stop captaining our team. That privilege of staying in Portugal would not be a good example. The coach ended up agreeing with my analysis. This conversation was attended by Simão Coutinho, sporting director of Al Nassr, the person to whom the current coach reported throughout last season and one of those responsible for his signing by the club in 2025. On the eve of the start of the camp the coach came to my house in Lisbon, at his request, for another conversation with me. The conversation was calm and all the principles agreed in August were maintained. I played the match at Alvalade and, although substituted, I made no problem of it. I put the armband on Bruno Fernandes myself, far from imagining that I might be taking my last steps as a player and captain of the National Team. What mattered to me that day was our victory. Winning is always good; in Portugal and for my country, even better. At lunchtime on the day of the match in Norway, an assistant to the coach came to the table where the group was having lunch and informed me that the coach wanted to speak to me. To my absolute surprise, the coach asked me if I was fit to play 30 minutes. I was fully focused on my physical recovery, integrated with my teammates as always, and thinking that I would not play that day. Without any problem. This request was something outside my physical recovery and training plan — because I was only going to play on the 4th at the Dragão — but of course I said yes. He replied that I should then be ready because I would play 30 minutes. The rest everyone knows. I warmed up from half-time, watched the minutes go by, and was not called. The coach had broken his word to me.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2026
Meanwhile, Ronaldo apologised for leaving the camp and not greeting fans after the match against Norway. However, he added that he never interferes with the coach's technical decisions and has always followed the decisions of the national team managers.
Beginning of the dispute
The problems began after the 2026 World Cup. The president of the Portuguese Football Federation asked Ronaldo to reconsider his decision to retire from the national team and informed him that they wanted him to remain with the team. The federation then sought Ronaldo's opinion on the appointment of a new coach. Subsequently, Ronaldo supported the appointment of Jesus.
The two later met in person and came up with a plan to manage Ronaldo's playing time based on his fitness. However, Ronaldo later rejected the coach's suggestion of him staying in Portugal instead of travelling with the team for the matches in Norway and Denmark, fearing that it would send the wrong message as captain.
The incident in Norway
Things turned worse during the trip to Norway. Ronaldo thought that he wouldn't play in the match as planned. But when the coach asked him to play for 30 minutes just before the match, Ronaldo agreed.
Ronaldo warmed up in the second half of the match, but was ultimately not put on the field. This turned out to be a major turning point. Ronaldo accused the coach of not keeping his word and completely losing mutual trust. The star admitted that it was wrong to return without seeing the fans after the match and apologised to the fans who had travelled far for him.
A private meeting and trust breached again
Ronaldo and the coach held a private meeting with Al-Nassr's sporting director Simão Coutinho to resolve the issue. The coach agreed to publicly state at the next press conference that Ronaldo had never insisted on playing time and that it was the coach's fault for not letting him play despite warming up.
However, the understanding made in the meeting was not matched by the head coach when he spoke at the press conference.
What next?
Ronaldo said that he does not need to relax the rules because he is the captain and is ready to accept any punishment given by the federation. However, these controversies will not affect his desire to play for Portugal. He assured that there will be a farewell match to say goodbye to the fans properly.
Ronaldo said that his current focus is on competing at his best. He said that he will be available for the Portugal national team again once he has regained full fitness, played for his club and served his suspension.