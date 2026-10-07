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Cristiano Ronaldo Statement: Portuguese Footballing Star Claims Head Coach Jesus Broke His Promise; Apologises For Portugal Walkout

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence over fallout with the Portugal national team coach.

cristiano ronaldo full statement
File photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up for the first time about the controversies in the Portugal national team surrounding him and his departure from camp. Ronaldo has released a detailed statement explaining the circumstances that led him to leave the training camp and the reasons behind the deterioration of his relationship with the coach.

Ronaldo said the dispute was caused by a plan he had made with coach Jorge Jesus regarding his participation in the national team, which was later changed. The player explained that it became a matter of mutual trust after promises were repeatedly broken by the coach.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo apologised for leaving the camp and not greeting fans after the match against Norway. However, he added that he never interferes with the coach's technical decisions and has always followed the decisions of the national team managers.

Beginning of the dispute

The problems began after the 2026 World Cup. The president of the Portuguese Football Federation asked Ronaldo to reconsider his decision to retire from the national team and informed him that they wanted him to remain with the team. The federation then sought Ronaldo's opinion on the appointment of a new coach. Subsequently, Ronaldo supported the appointment of Jesus.

The two later met in person and came up with a plan to manage Ronaldo's playing time based on his fitness. However, Ronaldo later rejected the coach's suggestion of him staying in Portugal instead of travelling with the team for the matches in Norway and Denmark, fearing that it would send the wrong message as captain.

The incident in Norway

Things turned worse during the trip to Norway. Ronaldo thought that he wouldn't play in the match as planned. But when the coach asked him to play for 30 minutes just before the match, Ronaldo agreed.

Ronaldo warmed up in the second half of the match, but was ultimately not put on the field. This turned out to be a major turning point. Ronaldo accused the coach of not keeping his word and completely losing mutual trust. The star admitted that it was wrong to return without seeing the fans after the match and apologised to the fans who had travelled far for him.

A private meeting and trust breached again

Ronaldo and the coach held a private meeting with Al-Nassr's sporting director Simão Coutinho to resolve the issue. The coach agreed to publicly state at the next press conference that Ronaldo had never insisted on playing time and that it was the coach's fault for not letting him play despite warming up.

However, the understanding made in the meeting was not matched by the head coach when he spoke at the press conference.

What next?

Ronaldo said that he does not need to relax the rules because he is the captain and is ready to accept any punishment given by the federation. However, these controversies will not affect his desire to play for Portugal. He assured that there will be a farewell match to say goodbye to the fans properly.

Ronaldo said that his current focus is on competing at his best. He said that he will be available for the Portugal national team again once he has regained full fitness, played for his club and served his suspension.

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CRISTIANO RONALDO STATEMENT
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CRISTIANO RONALDO FULL STATEMENT

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