ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Statement: Portuguese Footballing Star Claims Head Coach Jesus Broke His Promise; Apologises For Portugal Walkout

File photo: Cristiano Ronaldo ( AP )

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up for the first time about the controversies in the Portugal national team surrounding him and his departure from camp. Ronaldo has released a detailed statement explaining the circumstances that led him to leave the training camp and the reasons behind the deterioration of his relationship with the coach.

Ronaldo said the dispute was caused by a plan he had made with coach Jorge Jesus regarding his participation in the national team, which was later changed. The player explained that it became a matter of mutual trust after promises were repeatedly broken by the coach. Meanwhile, Ronaldo apologised for leaving the camp and not greeting fans after the match against Norway. However, he added that he never interferes with the coach's technical decisions and has always followed the decisions of the national team managers. Beginning of the dispute The problems began after the 2026 World Cup. The president of the Portuguese Football Federation asked Ronaldo to reconsider his decision to retire from the national team and informed him that they wanted him to remain with the team. The federation then sought Ronaldo's opinion on the appointment of a new coach. Subsequently, Ronaldo supported the appointment of Jesus. The two later met in person and came up with a plan to manage Ronaldo's playing time based on his fitness. However, Ronaldo later rejected the coach's suggestion of him staying in Portugal instead of travelling with the team for the matches in Norway and Denmark, fearing that it would send the wrong message as captain. The incident in Norway