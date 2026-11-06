ETV Bharat / sports

Explained: Why Cristiano Ronaldo Retired From International Football?

Hyderabad: Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football on Thursday, drawing the curtains on an impressive career that lasted for 23 years and six World Cups. The 41-year-old made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored a total of 146 goals, holding the record for international appearances and international goals.

However, Ronaldo’s retirement came when he was near breaching the 1000-goal mark. Also, he stepped away from the global stage after a fallout with his head coach that left many pondering the reasons behind his goodbye to the international stage.

Events before Ronaldo retired from international football

The 41-year-old's decision to retire put an end to the speculation about him walking away from the international stage. Also, his retirement with 15 short of the 100-goal mark raised some eyebrows. His announcement comes after a fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus, and long story short, the controversy between the two might be one of the reasons he announced his retirement.

Ronaldo’s exit from national camp

It all started on September 30, when Ronaldo made an abrupt departure from Portugal’s training camp ahead of their Nations League clash against Denmark. Ronaldo confirmed his decision on social media, saying he has decided to leave ⁠⁠the national team’s training camp after Jesus’ press conference.

Jesus on Ronaldo’s walk-off

In the presser, the Portugal head coach confirmed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will not be a part of the starting lineup against Denmark.

After Ronaldo walked off, coach Jesus said in his press conference that Ronaldo will decide how he ends his international career.

“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going ‌‌‌‌to decide,” said Jesus, who also coached Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

“He’s the one who should decide how he wants to end his time with the national team. In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you’. And now I’m saying ⁠⁠⁠⁠the same thing.”

Ronaldo’s side of the story

Six days later, Ronaldo shared his side of the story with a lengthy statement. He claimed that Jesus broke his word twice, including the failed agreement to publicly ⁠⁠explain his exclusion ⁠⁠against Norway.