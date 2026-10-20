30-Day Suspension And Just 27,000₹ Fine: Portugal Gives Lenient Punishment To Ronaldo After Fallout With Head Coach
Cristiano Ronaldo has been penalised with a 30-day suspension by the Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) for Portugal walkout during their Nations League campaign.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) has punished Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving the national team camp abruptly after a fallout with coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the national team. The 41-year-old left the camp with two matches yet to go despite Portugal winning their first two contests in the UEFA Nations League.
The PPF has come up with a lenient sanction for the antics of the Portuguese superstar during the team’s Nations League campaign and has penalised him with a 30-day suspension and a €255 (₹27,141) fine.
🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine by the Portuguese Football Federation. 🇵🇹 The punishment is for leaving Portugal's national team camp during the last international break. He is expected to be available for Portugal's next games against Denmark and Wales in November. ⚽ Is this the right punishment for the Portugal captain? 🤔 #Ronaldo #Portugal— No Filter Football (@mansionofgrowth) October 20, 2026
“Accordingly, and on the grounds set out above, the Disciplinary Council – Non-Professional Section – of the Portuguese Football Federation hereby decides, in these proceedings, to uphold the charges in their entirety and, consequently, find the accused, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, guilty of committing, on one occasion and intentionally, the disciplinary offence provided for and punishable under Article 160(1) of the RDFPF,” a statement from PFF's Disciplinary Council (CD).
“As a result, he is handed a 30-day suspension and an additional fine of 2.5 units, amounting to €255 (two hundred and fifty-five euros)," the statement added.
Why will Ronaldo not miss any matches despite the suspension?
Ronaldo has been given a backdated 30-day suspension which starts from September 30 to October 30. This means that his suspension will end on the 30th of the month. Portugal will play their next Nations League fixture against Denmark on November 14 and will play against Wales three days later. Ronaldo will be available for selection in both games.
What was the issue between Ronaldo and the Portugal coach?
The incident began during Portugal's Nations League match in late September. Although Ronaldo was included in the squad for the second match against Norway on September 28, new coach Jorge Jesus kept Ronaldo on the bench for the entire match.
The veteran coach announced at a press conference that CR7 would not play in the next match against Denmark in Copenhagen. After that, Ronaldo left the camp angry with the coach. He alleged that the coach had broken his promise to give him game time. He later apologised to his teammates.
Ronaldo revealed through a public statement that the coach had broken his promise
Ronaldo said the dispute was caused by a plan he had made with coach Jorge Jesus regarding his participation in the national team, which was later changed. The player explained that it became a matter of mutual trust after promises were repeatedly broken by the coach.