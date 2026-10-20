ETV Bharat / sports

30-Day Suspension And Just 27,000₹ Fine: Portugal Gives Lenient Punishment To Ronaldo After Fallout With Head Coach

File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo ( AFP )

Hyderabad: The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) has punished Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving the national team camp abruptly after a fallout with coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the national team. The 41-year-old left the camp with two matches yet to go despite Portugal winning their first two contests in the UEFA Nations League.

The PPF has come up with a lenient sanction for the antics of the Portuguese superstar during the team’s Nations League campaign and has penalised him with a 30-day suspension and a €255 (₹27,141) fine.

“Accordingly, and on the grounds set out above, the Disciplinary Council – Non-Professional Section – of the Portuguese Football Federation hereby decides, in these proceedings, to uphold the charges in their entirety and, consequently, find the accused, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, guilty of committing, on one occasion and intentionally, the disciplinary offence provided for and punishable under Article 160(1) of the RDFPF,” a statement from PFF's Disciplinary Council (CD). “As a result, he is handed a 30-day suspension and an additional fine of 2.5 units, amounting to €255 (two hundred and fifty-five euros)," the statement added. Why will Ronaldo not miss any matches despite the suspension? Ronaldo has been given a backdated 30-day suspension which starts from September 30 to October 30. This means that his suspension will end on the 30th of the month. Portugal will play their next Nations League fixture against Denmark on November 14 and will play against Wales three days later. Ronaldo will be available for selection in both games. File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (AFP)