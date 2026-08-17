‘My Last Year of Football’: Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Shocking Retirement Hint
Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he will be entering his final football season.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at retirement a few days after Portugal was eliminated from the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portuguese superstar has admitted that the upcoming season will likely be the last when he steps on the football field.
"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo told Vogue in an interview.
The 41-year-old Portugal captain didn’t clearly mention the specific time when he will retire, but he gave a clear indication that he is considering hanging up his boots at the end of the season. Ronaldo has amassed 976 goals in 1,330 games and is just 24 goals away from reaching a tally of 1000 goals.
🚨🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: “This may truly be my LAST YEAR in football”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2026
“I want to leave an amazing legacy”, told Vogue. pic.twitter.com/Rt7SkNrzGU
He has been impressive at Al Nassr as well. He scored 28 goals in the last season of the Saudi Pro League, finishing third in the list of highest goal-scorers. Also, he netted 39 goals across all competitions.
Ronaldo’s footballing journey started with Sporting CP in his home country. Once he established himself as one of the best in the business, the Portuguese forward featured for elite clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
🚨 CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT— Preeti (@MadridPreeti) August 16, 2026
" i think this is probably my last year of football, and i want to leave a spectacular legacy. i want to have more fun, travel more. because, after all, it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice"
is this the end? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VwfNAoUFeZ
He has amassed 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United across his two spells and 138 for Portugal, apart from being a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and five-time Champions League winner.
Ronaldo’s life after football
Ronaldo said that he has many plans after retiring from football, and it's difficult to name just one.
"I already have my entire future planned. I have so many things to keep me busy that it's difficult to name just one," he said.
"Since football can leave a great void, it's necessary to fill the time in various ways, not just one."
He also said that he plans to travel more and play padel as well.
"And also to have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really enjoy, and continue to enjoy what I've achieved - what we've achieved," Ronaldo said.
"After all, it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice."
Ronaldo shows interest in owning a football club
The footballing superstar mentioned that owning a football club might be a possibility for him in the future.
"I don't rule out becoming a club owner," Ronaldo said three years back.
"It's something I thought about a few years back. I probably would like to own a [football] club. I'm at the end of my career, two to three years maximum."