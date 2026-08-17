ETV Bharat / sports

‘My Last Year of Football’: Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Shocking Retirement Hint

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at retirement a few days after Portugal was eliminated from the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portuguese superstar has admitted that the upcoming season will likely be the last when he steps on the football field.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo told Vogue in an interview.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain didn’t clearly mention the specific time when he will retire, but he gave a clear indication that he is considering hanging up his boots at the end of the season. Ronaldo has amassed 976 goals in 1,330 games and is just 24 goals away from reaching a tally of 1000 goals.

He has been impressive at Al Nassr as well. He scored 28 goals in the last season of the Saudi Pro League, finishing third in the list of highest goal-scorers. Also, he netted 39 goals across all competitions.

Ronaldo’s footballing journey started with Sporting CP in his home country. Once he established himself as one of the best in the business, the Portuguese forward featured for elite clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

He has amassed 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United across his two spells and 138 for Portugal, apart from being a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and five-time Champions League winner.

Ronaldo’s life after football