ETV Bharat / sports

‘You Can Keep Killing Me’: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Back At Critics While Confirming 2026 Will Be His Last World Cup

"It will be my last World Cup. Hopefully, tomorrow won't be my last match. To enjoy it as much as possible because it is the last World Cup. It will be my last World Cup. And to enjoy each day," he said.

Hyderabad: The eyes of most of the global football fans are set on the legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as they are expected to be playing their last FIFA World Cup. The former confirmed the same in a press conference, saying that the 2026 edition will be his last. He also hit back at the critics during the presser, saying they can ‘keep killing him a little more’.

"That way you can keep killing me a little more. Trying to kill me,” he added.

"The day will come [when I retire from international football]. But I'll be honest. Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%. Because I've given everything in football. I don't need it, I have a good life, but it's about passion. I play football because I love it... You have to enjoy every day. And I've scored three goals [at this World Cup], I'm not doing too badly, right?.”

Portugal will be up against Spain in their Round of 16 clash, and it will be a tough challenge for the side starring Ronaldo. Spain are the 2010 champions, and they also have some of the elite players like Lamine Yamal in their current side. Speaking about the match, Ronaldo said that he likes playing against Spain and have a feeling that they are going to win.

"Spain is always a contender to win. They have already won this competition. Spain is the favourite. They have more titles than Portugal, but this is a different competition with different players," he said.

"I like playing against Spain. My record against them is quite good. It will be won on small details. I have this feeling we are going to win."