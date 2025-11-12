ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: Portuguese Superstar Confirms 2026 World Cup Will Be His Last

He has signed a new contract with Saudi club Al Nassr at the beginning of the 2025-26 season. He has already scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 11 matches this season. CR7 is focusing on next year's World Cup after winning the UEFA Nations League for the second time in the country's jersey this year. At such a time, one of the best footballers on the planet has made a big announcement about his retirement.

Hyderabad: Generally, age takes a toll on the body of a footballer, and his quality if the game witnesses a decline. However, this doesn’t fit the Portuguese footballer and star of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still an unstoppable force at the age of 40.

Recently, during a tour summit in Riyadh, Ronaldo confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be his last tournament. The footballer with 953 career goals made it clear he will bid farewell to his career in a year or two. While answering a query around the World Cup, he stated that 2026 will be his last World Cup.

“Definitely, yes,” he replied. “I will be 41 years old and I think [this] will be the moment in the big competition.”“Let’s be honest, when I mean soon, it’s probably one or two years, I’ll still be at the game,” he said.

Despite winning the Euro 2016 and the Nations League twice, Ronaldo is lagging behind his arch-rival Lionel Messi in terms of winning the World Cup. Messi led his national team, Argentina, to the World Cup title in 2022, while Ronaldo hasn’t been able to win the tournament with Portugal despite making six appearances.

Ronaldo is also chasing a personal milestone currently. He is just 47 goals away from achieving the feat of 1000 goals. Also, he has 143 goals in international football, which is are most by any player.