Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Messi’s World Cup Record During Fixture Against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Lionel Messi, scripting his name in the record books during the match between Portugal and Uzbekistan.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 9:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 saw another record-breaking day as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo made waves, scoring two goals in the Group K clash against Uzbekistan. He played a pivotal role in the team’s 5-0 win over the opposition, taking seven shots on the goal and creating relentless pressure on the opposition. With his impressive performance, he surpassed Lionel Messi's World Cup record.
In another match, Ghana held England to a goalless draw thanks to an impeccable defence. Their goalkeeper, along with the defensive line, stood tall while Harry Kane wasted a simple opportunity to take the match to a 0-0 draw.
Croatia beat Panama 1-0 in the Group L clash of the FIFA World Cup.
The following are the records that were broken during these matches.
Ronaldo surpasses Messi
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player with a multi-goal game in the tournament's history at the age of 41 years and 138 days. He broke the record set by Messi earlier in the ongoing edition. Also, he became the first player to score in six different World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026). Although Messi has played in six World Cups, he failed to score for the Argentine side in 2010.
A 5️⃣ star Portugal performance! #FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 23, 2026
Ronaldo is the second-oldest player to score at the World Cup after Cameroon's Roger Milla (42y, 39d in 1994). He became only the third player to hold the unique distinction of being both the youngest and oldest scorer for their country at the men's FIFA World Cup. Only two other players - Michael Laudrup (Denmark) and Lionel Messi (Argentina) have achieved a similar feat before.
You voted Cristiano Ronaldo @MichelobUltra Superior Player of the Match! 👑#FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/SrhqRpb76k— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 23, 2026
England vs Ghana
England failed to win a competitive match for the first time since Oct. 2024 vs Greece.
Jude Bellingham became the youngest England footballer (22 years and 359 days) to make his 50th appearance for the national side.
It ends in a draw for England and Ghana 🤝#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hQqZqU4ylA— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 23, 2026
Marc Guéhi registered the most passes (125) by an England player since 1966 in a FIFA World Cup fixture.
Panama vs Croatia
Luka Modric became only the fourth man to make his 200th appearance in international football after Cristiano Ronaldo (230), Bader Ahmed Al-Mutawa (202) and Lionel Messi (201).
Ante Budimir became the oldest player (34 years and 336 days) to score for Croatia at the World Cup.