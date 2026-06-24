ETV Bharat / sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Messi’s World Cup Record During Fixture Against Uzbekistan

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures at the end of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan ( AP )

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 saw another record-breaking day as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo made waves, scoring two goals in the Group K clash against Uzbekistan. He played a pivotal role in the team’s 5-0 win over the opposition, taking seven shots on the goal and creating relentless pressure on the opposition. With his impressive performance, he surpassed Lionel Messi's World Cup record.

In another match, Ghana held England to a goalless draw thanks to an impeccable defence. Their goalkeeper, along with the defensive line, stood tall while Harry Kane wasted a simple opportunity to take the match to a 0-0 draw.

Croatia beat Panama 1-0 in the Group L clash of the FIFA World Cup.

The following are the records that were broken during these matches.

Ronaldo surpasses Messi

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player with a multi-goal game in the tournament's history at the age of 41 years and 138 days. He broke the record set by Messi earlier in the ongoing edition. Also, he became the first player to score in six different World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026). Although Messi has played in six World Cups, he failed to score for the Argentine side in 2010.