FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Inks His Name In Record Books With 947th Career Goal Against Hungary

Hyderabad: Breaking records is not a unique achievement for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo nowadays. The footballing superstar keeps breaking records, and he did it once again in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Hungary at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. The 40-year-old became the leading goalscorer in the World Cup Qualifiers, surpassing Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala. Ruiz had scored 39 goals while Ronaldo took his tally to 41 goals.

Ronaldo’s effort wasn’t good enough to help the team secure a win as the match ended in a draw. The Portuguese striker struck for his national side in the 22nd minute and scored an equaliser for the team after they conceded a goal in the 8th minute. With the goal, Ronaldo took his carrer tally to 947 goals.

He then made the scoreline 2-1 with a goal in the last minutes of the first half. It marked his 41st goal in the Qualifiers, which is five more than Argentina’s Lionel Messi. However, Hungary were determined to bounce back in the game and they equalled the scoreline in the injury time.

Most goals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers