FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Inks His Name In Record Books With 947th Career Goal Against Hungary
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books in the match against Hungary.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 9:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: Breaking records is not a unique achievement for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo nowadays. The footballing superstar keeps breaking records, and he did it once again in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Hungary at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. The 40-year-old became the leading goalscorer in the World Cup Qualifiers, surpassing Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala. Ruiz had scored 39 goals while Ronaldo took his tally to 41 goals.
Ronaldo’s effort wasn’t good enough to help the team secure a win as the match ended in a draw. The Portuguese striker struck for his national side in the 22nd minute and scored an equaliser for the team after they conceded a goal in the 8th minute. With the goal, Ronaldo took his carrer tally to 947 goals.
🔝🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: The all-time top goalscorer in #FIFAWorldCup qualifying history!#WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/jyOXaGlU7C— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 14, 2025
He then made the scoreline 2-1 with a goal in the last minutes of the first half. It marked his 41st goal in the Qualifiers, which is five more than Argentina’s Lionel Messi. However, Hungary were determined to bounce back in the game and they equalled the scoreline in the injury time.
Most goals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Players
|Goals
|Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
|41
|Carlos Ruiz (Guatemala)
|39
|Lionel Messi (Argentina)
|36
|Ali Daei (Iran)
|35
|Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
|33
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez admitted after that match that his side didn’t fare well in the last 10 minutes.
🚨🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo scores and becomes the player with most World Cup qualifiers goals in history!— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2025
947th career goal. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/PPzWzPeUYj
"We didn’t manage the game in the last 10 minutes well enough. If you don’t kill the game, you need to know how to manage it until the end. Today we stopped playing and Hungary equalised," Martinez said.
A win in the game would have confirmed a World Cup spot for Portugal, but the draw just stretched their qualification a bit.
Group F scenario
Portugal are at the top of Group F with 10 points from four matches, while Hungary are in second position with five points from four matches. Ireland and Armenia have occupied the third and fourth positions with four and three points respectively.