Soccer Superstar Ronaldo Attends White House Dinner With Saudi Crown Prince and Donald Trump

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise appearance at the White House on Tuesday as President Donald Trump hosted a dinner for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Portuguese superstar was seen seated near the front of the East Room, not far from where Trump and the Crown Prince addressed officials from both nations. Major business leaders such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla founder Elon Musk were also present when the two leaders in the event.

Trump praised Ronaldo during the event for his contribution to the game. Also, he thanked the 40-year-old for attending the event and revealed that his youngest son, Barron, is a “big fan” of Ronaldo, and the 19-year-old was impressed that he got to meet the soccer player.

“Barron got to meet him. And I think he respects his father a little bit more, now, just the fact that I introduced you,” Trump said.