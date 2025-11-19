Soccer Superstar Ronaldo Attends White House Dinner With Saudi Crown Prince and Donald Trump
Cristiano Ronaldo was present at the dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 9:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise appearance at the White House on Tuesday as President Donald Trump hosted a dinner for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Portuguese superstar was seen seated near the front of the East Room, not far from where Trump and the Crown Prince addressed officials from both nations. Major business leaders such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla founder Elon Musk were also present when the two leaders in the event.
Trump praised Ronaldo during the event for his contribution to the game. Also, he thanked the 40-year-old for attending the event and revealed that his youngest son, Barron, is a “big fan” of Ronaldo, and the 19-year-old was impressed that he got to meet the soccer player.
“Barron got to meet him. And I think he respects his father a little bit more, now, just the fact that I introduced you,” Trump said.
Prince Mohammed paid a visit to the white house for the first time since the diplomatic islation began between the two countries in 2018 after the killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in the consulate. The intelligence agencies concluded that Prince Mohammed likely directed the operation. However, he denied any involvement in the killing.
Ronaldo’s Saudi connection
Ronaldo has been the face of the Saudi Arabian Pro League ever since joining Saudi club Al-Nassr at the end of 2022 on a contract worth around $200 million a year. He also signed a two-year extension in June with the club, which is majorly owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which is chaired by the crown prince.
Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup, and Ronaldo played a key role in it. He promoted the Saudi’s bid, saying “after what I see, I’m more convinced that 2034 will be the best World Cup ever.”
Ronaldo will play for the sixth time in the FIFA World Cup as he will appear at the tournament next year.