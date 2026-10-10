ETV Bharat / sports

Goal No. 980 For Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Superstar Strikes Against Diriyah Club In Saudi Pro League

File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo was engulfed in a controversy as he left the Portugal camp before the Denmark match in the Nations League after being upset by the decision of the national team coach, Jorge Jesus. This led to a storm of criticism in the football world.

The issue of his return to the national team is uncertain. However, Ronaldo got a warm welcome in the Saudi Pro League from his club Al-Nassr on Friday. CR Seven also repaid that trust by scoring the 980th goal of his career.

Al-Nassr fans came to AlwaRonal Park in Riyadh today with a huge tifo written on it as 'Greatness has to be achieved', standing by the controversial Ronaldo in his difficult time. Ronaldo also returned the love of the fans by scoring in the 23rd minute of the match. Al-Nassr returned to the action in the Saudi Pro League today against Diriyah Club after the international break and won 3-0 in the return match. In addition to Ronaldo, Samu Costa and Kingsley Coman scored goals. Although Ronaldo is in the headlines. One of the best footballers on the planet got a little closer to the thousandth goal in his career by scoring his 980th strike.