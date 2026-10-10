Goal No. 980 For Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Superstar Strikes Against Diriyah Club In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo only needs 20 more goals to become the first footballer to reach the milestone of 1,000 goals.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo was engulfed in a controversy as he left the Portugal camp before the Denmark match in the Nations League after being upset by the decision of the national team coach, Jorge Jesus. This led to a storm of criticism in the football world.
The issue of his return to the national team is uncertain. However, Ronaldo got a warm welcome in the Saudi Pro League from his club Al-Nassr on Friday. CR Seven also repaid that trust by scoring the 980th goal of his career.
🚨🚨| CRISTIANO RONALDO GOLAZOOO!!! 980 GOALS !!!!!! FIRST GOAL AFTER LEAVING THE NATIONAL TEAM!!! https://t.co/NbhMtZ0Lbq— Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) October 9, 2026
Al-Nassr fans came to AlwaRonal Park in Riyadh today with a huge tifo written on it as 'Greatness has to be achieved', standing by the controversial Ronaldo in his difficult time. Ronaldo also returned the love of the fans by scoring in the 23rd minute of the match.
Al-Nassr returned to the action in the Saudi Pro League today against Diriyah Club after the international break and won 3-0 in the return match. In addition to Ronaldo, Samu Costa and Kingsley Coman scored goals. Although Ronaldo is in the headlines. One of the best footballers on the planet got a little closer to the thousandth goal in his career by scoring his 980th strike.
🚨| TRENDING: The whole world is going crazy over this INSANE Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick 🤯🥶 https://t.co/w8h72osLL6— Winna F.C. (@WinnaFC) October 9, 2026
With this win, they have moved level on points with Al-Qadsia, but Ronaldo's club is currently in second place on goal difference. Both clubs now have 19 points after eight matches.
The 41-year-old Ronaldo got on the scoresheet in the 21st minute. Koeman's shot from inside the box was saved by the opposing goalkeeper, but the Portuguese superstar slotted the ball into the net. Costa then doubled the lead in the first half. Koeman got on the scoresheet in the second half.
It is worth noting that Cristiano won the Saudi Pro League in Al-Nassr's jersey in May this year. At that time, the club's coach was Portugal national coach Jorge Jesus. However, he was reluctant to field the all-time top scorer in the national side in the Nations League matches. Ronaldo left the camp after making that announcement to the media. Al-Nassr will play in the second match of the AFC Champions League next Monday.