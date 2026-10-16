ETV Bharat / sports

First Time Ever! Boys And Girls To Compete In Same Squad With Introduction Of Test Twenty

Hyderabad: Cricket has been undergoing multiple changes since its discovery. Not only rules, but new formats also keep arriving at the professional level, and one more format has been added to the list of growing forms of cricket. A new format, Test Twenty, will make its debut at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from November 14 to 29, where boys' and girls' teams will compete to determine the result.

According to a press release by Sri Lanka Cricket, the sport’s new format will feature 160 cricketers aged 13 to 21. The players are divided into four continental teams. Each team will have 40 players, including 20 boys and 20 girls on each side.

In every contest, the girls' XI will be pitted against the girls’ XI, while the boys' XI will face the boys’ XI from the opposing team. The team total will be made by combining the scores of both teams, and it will decide the winner of the match. In the toss, apart from the decision to bat or bowl, the winning team will also decide whether to play the boys’ or girls’ match first.

Each match will feature 80 overs in a single day. The first 40 overs will be played in daylight with a red ball and white clothing. The remaining 40 overs will take place under the floodlights with a white ball and coloured clothes. The 80 overs will be divided into four innings, as both sides will bat. The totals from the girls’ match will be added to the boys’ match to determine the final score and eventual winner.

The tournament will kick off with a ceremony on November 14, while the summit clash will be played on November 29. November 30 has been reserved as the final day. The matches will be shown live on Sony Sports Network.

Gaurav Bahirwani is the founder of this unique tournament concept. A global selection committee headed by Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has selected the players for this tournament. Along with him, legendary cricketers like AB de Villiers, Matthew Hayden and Sir Clive Lloyd are on the governing body of this tournament. The entire cricket tournament, which will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network from November 14 to 29, is set to offer a new experience to sports fans around the world.