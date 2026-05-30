ETV Bharat / sports

From Starting As A 5-year-Old To Becoming An IPL Sensation: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Coaches Reveal His Journey To Stardom

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The summit clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Bihar has emerged as one of the impressive names in the league with his memorable performance. The left-handed batter played a knock of 97 runs from just 29 deliveries in the Eliminator and earned a lot of praise from cricketers and cricket fans on social media. His explosive batting has been hailed by cricket lovers. The results are evident now, but the journey of the teenage prodigy started at the age of five years, and his childhood coach has revealed that.

Sooryavanshi's journey didn't start at any big city or a renowned academy, but the starting point of his pursuit of the sport was the Mukherjee Seminary ground. His first coach, Atul Priyankar, who is also a former Ranji player, said that Sooryavanshi came to him at the age of five years to learn the sport.

He further added that Sooryavanshi learnt at his academy for three years, and then he went to Tajpur to get experience of playing with elite players and access to better facilities. He trained under coach Manish Ojha there and groomed his game for the higher level.

'Vaibhav doesn't look at the bowler; rather, he plays according to the merit of the ball. He never feared getting dismissed and doesn't care about the bowler's reputation he is facing," Atul said while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Priyankar also added that Sooryavanshi used to play big knocks from early on and smacking hundreds has been part of his game.

Priyankar also added that he can impress with the bat in Test cricket if he gets right guidance.