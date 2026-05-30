From Starting As A 5-year-Old To Becoming An IPL Sensation: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Coaches Reveal His Journey To Stardom
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's coaches reveal his journey of becoming a teenager feared by bowlers across the globe for his power hitting after starting as a 5-year-old.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The summit clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Bihar has emerged as one of the impressive names in the league with his memorable performance. The left-handed batter played a knock of 97 runs from just 29 deliveries in the Eliminator and earned a lot of praise from cricketers and cricket fans on social media. His explosive batting has been hailed by cricket lovers. The results are evident now, but the journey of the teenage prodigy started at the age of five years, and his childhood coach has revealed that.
Sooryavanshi's journey didn't start at any big city or a renowned academy, but the starting point of his pursuit of the sport was the Mukherjee Seminary ground. His first coach, Atul Priyankar, who is also a former Ranji player, said that Sooryavanshi came to him at the age of five years to learn the sport.
He further added that Sooryavanshi learnt at his academy for three years, and then he went to Tajpur to get experience of playing with elite players and access to better facilities. He trained under coach Manish Ojha there and groomed his game for the higher level.
'Vaibhav doesn't look at the bowler; rather, he plays according to the merit of the ball. He never feared getting dismissed and doesn't care about the bowler's reputation he is facing," Atul said while speaking to ETV Bharat.
Priyankar also added that Sooryavanshi used to play big knocks from early on and smacking hundreds has been part of his game.
Priyankar also added that he can impress with the bat in Test cricket if he gets right guidance.
"Vaibhav will succeed in Test cricket if he gets right guidance. It will be a great positive if he gets an opportunity in the T20I squad and ODI squad," Atul said
Manish Ojha, who coached Vaibhav in his initial days, said that years of hard work, discipline and continuous match practice helped Vaibhav elevate his game to this level.
"During the Under-19 World Cup, Vaibhav's weakness lay in his inability to sustain a big innings for an extended period; however, he has since worked extensively on addressing that shortcoming. In the IPL, his batting has emerged as a testament not merely to his talent, but also to his maturity," Ojha told ETV Bharat.
"Indian cricket has witnessed distinct eras. First came the era of Sachin Tendulkar, followed by that of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Now, it appears that the era of Vaibhav Suryavanshi could potentially begin in the near future. However, Vaibhav still has a long journey ahead of him. Consistently delivering performances in international cricket will be his greatest challenge."
Manish Ojha acknowledged that Vaibhav's performance in white-ball cricket has been outstanding, but noted that he still needs to further prove himself in red-ball cricket. He stated that succeeding in longer formats, such as Tests and the Ranji Trophy, requires a different technique and patience.
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