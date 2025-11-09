ETV Bharat / sports

Cricketer Shafali Verma Receives Grand Welcome In Gurugram, Rohtak

Shafali Verma and her family have been invited to meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on November 12.

Shafali Verma being welcomed in Rohtak (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST

Rohtak: Women's World Cup winner Shafali Verma was given a grand welcome in her hometown Rohtak on Sunday. State social justice and empowerment minister Krishna Bedi and former minister Manish Kumar Grover felicitated her at the Circuit House.

This was her first visit to Haryana since the World Cup victory. District administration officials arrived at the Rohad Toll Plaza to welcome her. After which, Shafali's convoy was brought to Rohtak city in a procession.

Shafali Verma expressing her gratitude to cheering crowds (ETV Bharat)

Shafali, who was picked as a replacement for injured Pratika Rawan, scored 87 runs and took two wickets and was named player-of-the-final in India's 52-run victory against South Africa.

A huge crowd gathered to welcome her, raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and waving the Tricolour. Shafali waved at the crowd and expressed her gratitude from the sunroof of her car on her way to the Circuit House for the felicitation ceremony.

She thanked the Haryana government for its warm welcome. Responding to a question, Shafali said Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar inspired her to play cricket.

Minister Bedi and former minister Grover felicitated her at the Circuit House. Her family was also present on the occasion.

Applauding Shafali for making the country and the state proud, Bedi said, "Thanks to Shafali, Haryana has the opportunity to celebrate another Diwali after Diwali." He said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will meet Shafali and her family in Chandigarh on November 12. He praised the Haryana government's sports policy and said that it is because of this policy that Haryana athletes are bringing glory to the country.

Prior to reaching Rohtak, Shafali was given a grand welcome in Gurugram by Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma and Mayor Rajrani Malhotra. They called Shafali an inspiration for the youth.

Speaking at the event, Shafali said, "I put in my best efforts to win the World Cup; I had to struggle a lot to reach this position. No one can become a great player without hard work. The support and love of the people truly inspires athletes. I will do my best to ensure India's victory in the future."

In her message to the youth, Shafali said, "Work hard and success will surely follow."

