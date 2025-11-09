ETV Bharat / sports

Cricketer Shafali Verma Receives Grand Welcome In Gurugram, Rohtak

Rohtak: Women's World Cup winner Shafali Verma was given a grand welcome in her hometown Rohtak on Sunday. State social justice and empowerment minister Krishna Bedi and former minister Manish Kumar Grover felicitated her at the Circuit House.

This was her first visit to Haryana since the World Cup victory. District administration officials arrived at the Rohad Toll Plaza to welcome her. After which, Shafali's convoy was brought to Rohtak city in a procession.

Shafali Verma expressing her gratitude to cheering crowds (ETV Bharat)

Shafali, who was picked as a replacement for injured Pratika Rawan, scored 87 runs and took two wickets and was named player-of-the-final in India's 52-run victory against South Africa.

A huge crowd gathered to welcome her, raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and waving the Tricolour. Shafali waved at the crowd and expressed her gratitude from the sunroof of her car on her way to the Circuit House for the felicitation ceremony.