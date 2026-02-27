ETV Bharat / sports

Cricketer Rinku Singh's Father Khanchandra Singh Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer

New Delhi: Khanchandra Singh, father of the Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, passed away at a private hospital in Greater Noida on Friday morning, hospital sources said.

Khanchandra was battling stage-four cancer and was undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital, where he breathed his last. The cricketer has mentioned his special emotional bond with his father in several interviews. Khanchandra worked as an LPG cylinder supplier in Aligarh. He supported his family with a limited income and never compromised on his hard work.

Rinku Singh, who is in the squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup, had to rush back home after India's first Super 8 fixture against South Africa to be with his family after his father's condition worsened.

Rinku was quick to return to Chennai to join the Indian squad ahead of the Zimbabwe clash on Thursday after a quick visit to meet his father. However, he didn't feature in the playing 11 for the Zimbabwe clash as India opted for Sanju Samson to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, leaving Rinku out of the equation.