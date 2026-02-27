Cricketer Rinku Singh's Father Khanchandra Singh Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
Khachandra was battling stage-four cancer and was undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST
New Delhi: Khanchandra Singh, father of the Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, passed away at a private hospital in Greater Noida on Friday morning, hospital sources said.
Khanchandra was battling stage-four cancer and was undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital, where he breathed his last. The cricketer has mentioned his special emotional bond with his father in several interviews. Khanchandra worked as an LPG cylinder supplier in Aligarh. He supported his family with a limited income and never compromised on his hard work.
Rinku Singh, who is in the squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup, had to rush back home after India's first Super 8 fixture against South Africa to be with his family after his father's condition worsened.
Rinku was quick to return to Chennai to join the Indian squad ahead of the Zimbabwe clash on Thursday after a quick visit to meet his father. However, he didn't feature in the playing 11 for the Zimbabwe clash as India opted for Sanju Samson to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, leaving Rinku out of the equation.
Expressing his condolences on Khanchandra Singh's demise, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh said, "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.”
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 27, 2026
“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family," he said in a post on X.
Rinku has had a mixed bag World Cup with the bat so far, often arriving at the crease with very few balls left to score. He has made just 24 runs in five innings, staying unbeaten twice and having a best score of 11 not out. In 10 T20Is this year, the left-hander has made 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75, with a strike rate of 132.18 and best score of 44 not out.
