ETV Bharat / sports

Cricket U-19 Asia Cup Final: India, Pakistan Set For Saturday Showdown

India will also be seeking revenge for their defeat to Pakistan in last year's final. ( ANI )

Al Amerat: A (second) Saturday holiday promises an absorbing contest for Indian fans as traditional rivals India and Pakistan renew their rivalry in the cricket Under-19 Asia Cup final, with the defending champions standing between the boys in blue and a record-extending ninth title.

The summit clash at the Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) on Saturday (November 14), will be more than a battle for the continental crown.

India will also be seeking revenge for their defeat to Pakistan in last year's final, while the defending champions will be determined to retain the trophy.

The match begins at 10.30 AM IST.

India's campaign has been driven by two outstanding performers — opener Aaryavir Sehwag and fast bowler Ishan Sood. Aaryavir, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, has scored 303 runs in four matches at an average of 101, including a century and two half-centuries, to top the tournament's run charts. Ishan Sood has led the pace attack with 11 wickets in four matches.

But India will need a collective effort to overcome a Pakistan side that has already beaten them in the group stage. Skipper Lakshya Raichandani, wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid, 17-year-old younger son of cricket legend Rahul Dravid, and middle-order batters Arjun Rajput and V K Vineeth will be expected to provide greater consistency.

Arjun's brisk century against Pakistan in the league stage came in a losing cause, while Lakshya's impressive 93 and Vineeth's half-century helped India overpower Afghanistan by eight wickets in the semi-final. India chased down the target of 228 in just 36.5 overs, finishing at 230/2.

The bowling unit, too, will need stronger support for Ishan Sood. Spinners Arjun and Manal Chauhan have taken five wickets each, but India will want them to make a greater impact against Pakistan's batting line-up.

Pakistan have their own match-winners. Usman Khan has scored 238 runs, while pacer Rizwanullah has taken 11 wickets. Hamza Zahoor, who struck a century against India in the group-stage encounter, will again be a key threat. Mohammad Sayyam, with eight wickets, and Ali Raza, with six, add depth to their bowling attack.