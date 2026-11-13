Cricket U-19 Asia Cup Final: India, Pakistan Set For Saturday Showdown
India will be seeking revenge for their defeat to Pakistan in last year's final, while the defending champions will be determined to retain the trophy.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST|
Updated : November 13, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Al Amerat: A (second) Saturday holiday promises an absorbing contest for Indian fans as traditional rivals India and Pakistan renew their rivalry in the cricket Under-19 Asia Cup final, with the defending champions standing between the boys in blue and a record-extending ninth title.
The summit clash at the Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) on Saturday (November 14), will be more than a battle for the continental crown.
India will also be seeking revenge for their defeat to Pakistan in last year's final, while the defending champions will be determined to retain the trophy.
The match begins at 10.30 AM IST.
India's campaign has been driven by two outstanding performers — opener Aaryavir Sehwag and fast bowler Ishan Sood. Aaryavir, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, has scored 303 runs in four matches at an average of 101, including a century and two half-centuries, to top the tournament's run charts. Ishan Sood has led the pace attack with 11 wickets in four matches.
But India will need a collective effort to overcome a Pakistan side that has already beaten them in the group stage. Skipper Lakshya Raichandani, wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid, 17-year-old younger son of cricket legend Rahul Dravid, and middle-order batters Arjun Rajput and V K Vineeth will be expected to provide greater consistency.
Arjun's brisk century against Pakistan in the league stage came in a losing cause, while Lakshya's impressive 93 and Vineeth's half-century helped India overpower Afghanistan by eight wickets in the semi-final. India chased down the target of 228 in just 36.5 overs, finishing at 230/2.
The bowling unit, too, will need stronger support for Ishan Sood. Spinners Arjun and Manal Chauhan have taken five wickets each, but India will want them to make a greater impact against Pakistan's batting line-up.
🇵🇰 Pakistan vs India 🇮🇳 ~ The #DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2026 Final! A rematch of last edition's finale and the ultimate showdown for the trophy. No excuses ~ be at OCA Ground 1 tomorrow at 9:00 AM sharp! 🏆👀 #PAKvIND #ACC https://t.co/NPtGXufBS3— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 13, 2026
Pakistan have their own match-winners. Usman Khan has scored 238 runs, while pacer Rizwanullah has taken 11 wickets. Hamza Zahoor, who struck a century against India in the group-stage encounter, will again be a key threat. Mohammad Sayyam, with eight wickets, and Ali Raza, with six, add depth to their bowling attack.
The India-Pakistan rivalry needs little introduction. Even at the age-group level, the contest carries enormous emotion and expectation among supporters. With the final falling on a second Saturday, a holiday for many Indian fans, the television audience is expected to be keenly invested in every run and wicket.
India's record in the tournament underlines their dominance, but Pakistan's recent victory serves as a reminder that past achievements count for little in a final. The stage is set for a high-voltage encounter in Al Amerat, which is hosting an event of this scale for the first time.
|MATCH DETAILS
|Match
|India vs Pakistan
|Final
|Tournament
|ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup
|2026
|Day/Date
|Saturday
|November 14, 2026
|Time
|10.30 AM IST
|Toss at 10 AM
|Venue
|Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2)
|Al Amerat, Oman
|Live telecast
|Sony Sports Network
|From 10:30 AM
|Live streaming
|SonyLIV app and website
SQUADS
𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐓 𝐀𝐓 𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐘! 🏆 India U19 are ready to turn the tables on Pakistan and put the past behind them as they chase Asian Glory! 🔥 Watch Pakistan vs India in the DP World Men's U19 Asia Cup, TOMORROW 10:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #PAKvIND— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026
INDIA U-19: Lakshya Raichandani (captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, V K Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (vice-captain), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wicketkeeper), Rajat Baghel (wicketkeeper), Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod and Ishan Sood.
PAKISTAN U-19: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Huzaifa Ahsan, Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Jahangir Bilal, Ahmed Hussain, Niqab Shafiq, Hamza Zahoor, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah and Abdul Qadir.
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IND A vs PAK A: India Emerge Triumphant Against Pakistan By Seven Runs In Nail-Biting Encounter
IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan Secure Three-Wicket Win Thanks To Hamza Zahoor's Century
India Squad For U-19 Asia Cup 2026: Anvay Dravid and Aryavir Sehwag Named In The Lineup