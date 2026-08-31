ETV Bharat / sports

Shocking! Cricket Team Loses Match Due To A Broken Printer In Northern Ireland

Hyderabad: Cricket matches usually get results when one team beats another with their play; sometimes rain also affects the results. However, a cricket match in Northern Ireland witnessed a bizarre phenomenon as a broken printer turned a normal rain interruption into an unusual defeat.

Ballyspallen were up against Eglinton at home in a North West Cricket Union Premier League fixture on Saturday. Eglinton was bowled out for just 159 in 48.1 overs, and Ballyspallen had started their chase. The hosts had amassed 19 runs from the two overs.

It was supposed to be an easy chase for Ballyspallen, but a technical error stole the winning opportunity from them.

Why did a broken printer hand the victory to Eglinton?

Because of the rain interruption, the number of overs were to be reduced. Thus, officials needed to use the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, which is used in cricket to revise the target after rain interrupts the match.