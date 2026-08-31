Shocking! Cricket Team Loses Match Due To A Broken Printer In Northern Ireland
A cricket match in Northern Ireland witnessed a bizarre phenomenon as a broken printer determined the result of the match.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cricket matches usually get results when one team beats another with their play; sometimes rain also affects the results. However, a cricket match in Northern Ireland witnessed a bizarre phenomenon as a broken printer turned a normal rain interruption into an unusual defeat.
Ballyspallen were up against Eglinton at home in a North West Cricket Union Premier League fixture on Saturday. Eglinton was bowled out for just 159 in 48.1 overs, and Ballyspallen had started their chase. The hosts had amassed 19 runs from the two overs.
It was supposed to be an easy chase for Ballyspallen, but a technical error stole the winning opportunity from them.
Why did a broken printer hand the victory to Eglinton?
Because of the rain interruption, the number of overs were to be reduced. Thus, officials needed to use the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, which is used in cricket to revise the target after rain interrupts the match.
According to the rules of the North West Cricket Union Premier League, the home team is supposed to provide an operational printer. If they are unable to do so, the match should be forfeited by them. The required DLS sheet could not be produced as Ballyspallen's printer was not working. Without the document, the officials could not continue the fixture under the rules of the competition.
The tournament rules clearly mention that the home club should have "a computer loaded with the necessary software, a compatible and operational printer with a sufficient supply of paper and ink, and a proficient operator".
The NWCU also said that the equipment must be operational before the match.
The technical problem that occurred during the match denied Ballyspallen a chance to continue their chase, and the team had to lose the match without putting in their full effort.